Two sponsors leave Flow Podcast after Monark controversy

Presenter tweeted controversially about freedom of expression and sparked discussion by asking if having racist opinions was a crime (Photo: YouTube/Reproduction)

Flow Podcast host Monark has been giving controversial opinions on the networks lately. He raised debates on freedom of expression, said he was afraid of retaliation for hate speech and fake news disseminators, and defended the right of everyone to speak their minds on the internet.

The height of the controversy took place last Tuesday (10/26), when the presenter tweeted: “Is having a racist opinion a crime?”. The speech was harshly criticized and the lawyer, Augusto de Arruda Botelho, former commentator for CNN Brasil, replied:

“If the opinion becomes public, yes, it can be a crime. If it remains only in the head of those who think that way, it should be a reason for deep shame and an invitation to reflection,” said the jurist. Other experts on the subject also commented and deplored Monark’s insistence on an obvious issue under the law.

“I’ve tried to explain this to Monark, Augusto. But apparently he didn’t learn anything,” lamented Erick Santos, another lawyer who has even been at Flow itself and discussed the topic of Freedom of Expression with the podcaster.

Positions that hurt in the pocket

The consequences of Monark’s problematic lines were in the pocket of the Flow Podcast. According to the Pop Mark portal, Flow’s official channel has lost two sponsors: Ifood and the Trybe programming school. Trybe even published a repudiation note against the episode.

It is worth remembering that, this week, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) decreed that the crime of racial injury will become imprescriptible, that is, it will never lose its validity to be tried and, consequently, punish the criminal.