Under pressure, Renato Gaúcho faces the ‘hangman’ of Flamengo’s last coaches; understand

The phrase “every three days, we have a decision”, usually said by Renato Gaúcho during press conferences, has never had such strong weight as this Saturday. That’s because the coach of Flamengo goes into held down to keep alive the dream of the tri-championship and, consequently, to win Alético-MG, leader of the Brazilian Championship, at Maracanã, at 7pm. The match is valid for the 29th round of the competition and will have real-time broadcast of the There!.

The pressure on Renato was not enough – who was asked about the tactical part and arrived to hand over the position to the board, but was removed from the idea -, the opponent at the time has been an executioner with the recent coaches of Fla.

Between Jorge Jesus and Portaluppi, Flamengo was commanded by two coaches: Domènec Torrent and Rogério Ceni – and both were fired after defeats against Atlético-MG. The Catalan lost his position after a 4-0 rout at Mineirão, while the former goalkeeper fell after a 2-1 defeat at the same stadium.

The scenario within Flamengo at the time of both layoffs was one of crisis. With Domènec, not only the two consecutive routs that the team suffered (for São Paulo and Atlético-MG) weighed, but also the repeated failures – collective and individual -, especially in the defensive system.

With Rogério Ceni, who was fired at dawn, there was an episode of a leaked audio by Roberto Drummond, an analyst at the club’s scout department, which contained harsh criticisms of the coach. The official in question even classified Ceni as “a bad person”. At the end, a strained relationship between the then coach and the board was exposed.

As seen in the previous paragraphs, the situation with Renato is also one of crisis, but differences can still be noticed. The clearest is the confidence of the board of Fla, who banked Portaluppi even after he made the position of coach available.

Another point is that the game against Galo this Saturday will be held at Maracanã. In the cases of Domènec and Ceni, Flamengo visited Atlético-MG in Belo Horizonte. Therefore, on this night, Rubro-Negro Carioca will have the support of the Nation in the stands to leave with the three points of this “decision” in the Brazilian Championship.