Understand US concern over China’s military advance – News

US Chief of Staff Mark Milley — America’s top military authority — confirmed on Wednesday that China tested hypersonic weapons with nuclear capability on October 16, as reported first hand by the British newspaper Financial Times. The missile circled the Earth at low altitude, re-entered the atmosphere and missed its test target in the Asian country by a difference of about 30 kilometers.

“What we saw was a very significant event of a test of a hypersonic weapons system,” Milley told the US television station Bloomberg. “And this is very worrying.”

According to the professor of International Relations at Facamp (Colleges of Campinas), James Onnig, hypersonic missiles are projectiles that manage to leave the atmosphere and hit enemies much faster — a technology far superior to the long-range missiles tested by North Korea last month, for example. The Chinese armed forces have been evolving consistently, especially in the last 20 years, and the country is increasingly investing not only in weapons, but also in cybersecurity.

On Monday (25), even before the latest Chinese tests were officially confirmed by the United States, the country had previously expressed concern over speculation and declared that China’s military advance would increase global tension. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has described the Asian giant as the country’s main military challenge.

“This shows that the Americans really ‘accused the coup,’ that is, they felt that the Chinese are reaching a stage of technological evolution that is threatening to the power of the United States,” says Onnig. “So when they say that China is a threat to the world, in reality what they are saying is that the country is an affront to their hegemony.”

Read also: United States Successfully Tests Hypersonic Missile Technology

For the professor, a recent fact demonstrates how much the US would be concerned about China’s military advance: in recent weeks, the country has made a pact with Australia and the UK to provide nuclear propulsion technology for an Australian submarine. Australia is the closest country ideologically to the United States that is geographically closest to China.

The strategy behind this pact is that, because the US was concerned about the expansion of Chinese military power in Asia, the country then decided to arm Australia, which would act as a “containment” alternative to China in the region of Pacific.

The Asian giant has been developing a very powerful navy, with submarines capable of reaching very deep regions of the ocean and properly equipped to protect themselves in cases of war.

regional conflicts

Another concern expressed by the United States regarding China’s military advance is in relation to the conflicts that could be unleashed in the region, as the Chinese are in the process of expanding the territorial waters of the South China Sea.

As most of the Chinese trade is carried out by sea transport, the country has been investing in a powerful naval fleet to guarantee the passage of ships to supply the population with inputs and food in the event of an eventual war.

Faced with this scenario, the US has also moved and dispatched large warships to the sea in South China, in order to be able, if necessary, to confront the Chinese navy, currently considered one of the strongest in the world.

Also read: President of Taiwan says he has ‘faith’ that the US will defend the island

And, in the middle of this dispute, there is the question of Taiwan, a country that represents an affront to Beijing’s power and to which the United States would align itself in a possible war against China.

“Taiwan is a fishing island considered an annex of China — but in 1948, with the proclamation of independence from the Asian giant, the capitalists who lived in the country went to Taiwan and founded a state. Currently, Taiwan is neither recognized nor unrecognized, it is a middle-of-the-road status. Some countries recognize it, others don’t,” says Onnig.

“But the fact is that Taiwan, in reality, is closely linked to the founding of Communist China. Anyone who was an anti-Communist fled the country to take refuge on the island. So it is certain that, in the event of an eventual war between China and Taiwan, the US would support Taiwan — although the risk of that happening is extremely low, at least for now. In the end, the message China is trying to get across is: ‘We have powerful weapons, look how strong we are. If we invade there, you won’t they won’t last even five minutes'”, he adds.

*Intern of the R7 under the supervision of Pablo Marques