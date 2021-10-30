Understand what the G20 is and how your organization works

This weekend the so-called summit of the G20, a meeting of the leaders of the countries that make up the organization. The expectation is that, meeting in Italy, presidents and prime ministers will discuss, mainly, on environmental issues, before the COP26, and health, linked to the pandemic of Covid-19.

Despite its name, the G20 does not bring together 20 countries, but 19 countries and an economic bloc, the European Union. It is classified as an international organization that brings together the largest, and most important, economies in the world.

For Laerte Apolinario, professor of international relations at PUC-SP, the importance of the organization has grown considerably since its foundation. However, the G20 is still the target of criticism, and it is not the only organization with that name.

Which G20 member countries?

It is common for nations around the world to organize themselves into groups, generally to hold discussions and debates around topics of common interest.

In the case of the G20, there are 19 permanent countries and a fixed economic bloc, the European Union, which represents all member countries that are not part of the organization. In addition, some countries may be invited to participate in the annual summits, and the discussions that take place there.

Currently, these are the members of the G20:

European Union;

U.S;

China;

Brazil;

Canada;

France;

Argentina;

Mexico;

Indonesia;

South Africa;

Australia;

South Korea;

Japan;

Germany;

Italy;

India;

Russia;

Saudi Arabia;

United Kingdom;

Turkey

According to the organization itself, the G20 represents 80% of the entire Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the planet, 75% of world trade and 60% of the population.

Among all the continents, Europe ends up being the one with the most member countries, as the European Union represents its 27 members. After that comes Asia, with 8 nations (considering Russia), and America, with 5. Africa and Oceania are tied with 1 member country each.

In theory, the G20 brings together the 20 largest economies on the planet, but there is also a discussion about this definition. “Depending on the criteria you use to assess this, you can leave one country or another out. When they included the European Union in the group, some European countries that are large economies and are outside the bloc were angry, like Norway”, says Apolinario.

Another example is Switzerland, which has one of the 20 largest economies in the world but is outside the organization.

“It does not have a formal mandate, with eligibility criteria, it is a political discussion considering the geopolitical importance of these countries in the global scenario, more important than economy, considering population size, geographic representation, international strength.”

How did the G20 come about?

The organization emerged in the late 1990s, more specifically in 1999. Apolinario explains that the G20 was conceived in a context of strong economic crisis in a number of emerging economies. In this sense, its function would be “to discuss the stability of the international system”.

For years, the organization only had meetings of the finance (or finance) ministers of each country, who discussed issues related to the global financial system.

According to the professor, the G20 became more relevant after the global economic crisis in 2008. “There is a perception, especially by developed countries, that emerging countries should be invited to participate in the main negotiating tables on global economic issues, especially by the growth of their importance with the development of the economy”, he says.

It was from there that the G20 meetings also started to involve the heads of state of each member. With this, the organization, always with a forum character, went beyond discussions just about the economy, encompassing other topics, such as energy, climate and the environment.

How does the G20 work?

The meetings of the heads of state of member countries take place annually, and are called summits. Summits are organized by the country holding the rotating G20 presidency, often a symbolic post.

“The G20 is considered a more informal forum, because it does not have the same structural characteristics as other international organizations,” says Apolinario.

Precisely for this reason, the organization does not have any means to force countries to follow what was agreed during the meetings. This lack of tools for implementing agreements is one of the main criticisms of the G20, which is restricted to the sphere of dialogue.

Another criticism involves the organization’s lack of transparency, since meetings are always behind closed doors.

“For many, this is the main weakness of the G20, this lack of institutionality, enforcement mechanisms, others say that this is an advantage, because countries address issues more freely that other organizations cannot. It is seen as a channel for dialogue between traditional and emerging powers”, says the professor.

In this sense, he claims that the G20 gained more space, and started to address other themes, precisely because of the countries’ “escape” from debates in more structured organizations, such as the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the UN.

Another G20?

The nomenclature of organizations with the letter G and a number on the side representing the number of members is not new. There is the G7, for example, with the 7 largest developed economies. There were also blocks like the G22, or G33.

But today the G20 is not the only one with that name. In 2001, during trade negotiations at the WTO, 20 developing countries decided to unite to gain strength in discussions against developed countries. Then came the G20.

By way of distinction, it is common for the G20 that includes developed countries to be called the financial G20, as the origin is linked to issues of the financial system. The G20 with only emerging nations is called the commercial G20.

“[O G20 comercial] it is a group that was led by Brazil and India, with the agricultural issue as its central theme, to pressure the end of subsidy and protectionist policies in developed countries”, affirms Apolinario.

For the professor, the group managed to bring together countries that had divergent interests on the subject. Brazil and Argentina, for example, are more offensive in the agricultural field, always trying to open markets. India and China, on the other hand, are more protectionist.

The common point ends up being the criticism of agricultural policies in developed countries. In any case, today the financial G20 has become more famous than the commercial one, and the annual summits have become a target of speculation, bets and dialogue around issues relevant to the entire planet, not just its 20 members. .

“The success or not in the discussions at the G20 already indicate the progress that these discussions will have in other organizations”, says Apolinário.

