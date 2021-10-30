Understand what the G20 is | World

The Group of 20 is actually an organization of economic ministers and central bank presidents from 19 countries and the European Union.

World leaders arrive in Rome for the first face-to-face meeting of the G20 in the pandemic

Climate change, Covid-19 and taxes are meeting themes for G20 leaders

Members are from the following countries:

South Africa

Germany

Saudi Arabia

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

South Korea

U.S

France

India

Indonesia

Italy

Japan

Mexico

United Kingdom

Russia

Turkey

These countries represent about 80% of the entire global economy.

In the second half of the 1990s there was a series of economic crises and, in 1999, the G20 was created. The idea was to bring leaders together to discuss economic, political and health challenges.

At that time, there was a lot of talk about globalization and the importance of a certain proximity in order to solve problems. The G20 is actually a creation of the G7, the group of democratic and industrialized countries.

The first meeting of country leaders took place in 2008. Each year one of the 19 countries organizes the event.

After two days of meetings, the group publishes a communiqué (countries are under no obligation to include the conclusions of this final text in their legislation). Furthermore, bilateral meetings are an important part of the events.