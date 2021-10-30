Unimed Criciúma acquires modern robotic visualization system from German ZEISS

Equipment works like a microscope and is used in the neurosurgery service of Hospital São João Batista.

More comfort, safety, precision and efficiency in neurosurgeries. These are the objectives of Unimed Criciúma with the acquisition of the KINEVO® 900 Robotic Visualization System, under the ZEISS brand, for Hospital São João Batista (HSJB). With German technology, it is considered the most modern microscopy system in use in the country and is already being used by the neurosurgery service at HSJB.

ZEISS treats the equipment as a Robotic Visualization System and not as a microscope, in view of the evolution of the product. However, to facilitate understanding, it is possible to state that it is a great microscope for neurocranial surgeries, such as: brain tumor, brain aneurysm, cerebral arteriovenous malformation, among others.

“The largest neurosurgery centers in the world have this equipment and we brought this technology to Criciúma. By making the neurosurgeon’s work safer and more precise, it also makes the surgical process less invasive and reduces the possibility of injuries and neurological sequelae for patients”, explains the president of Unimed Criciúma, Dr. Leandro Avany Nunes.

The equipment has two additional tools from the factory that facilitate the work of the neurosurgeon in interventions for primary brain tumors and cerebrovascular surgeries. One of them helps the inspection in regions that are difficult to access, while the other memorizes important areas and allows the surgeon to return to them without having to reposition the equipment or map them again, with just one command in the joystick.

In addition, the KINEVO® 900 Robotic Visualization System can be handled in a binocular or robotic system with a 3D view of the surgical field on image monitors. This allows for a three-dimensional view with a sense of depth, without the need for the eye to be attached to the microscope, which allows better access to the affected area.

The product also has high definition lenses, two monitors, among other features. Unimed Criciúma’s investment was R$ 2 million and, now, the cooperative has three microscopes at the disposal of its medical team, being the only healthcare institution in southern Santa Catarina to have the ZEISS KINEVO® 900 Robotic Visualization System.

“The Hospital São João Batista is already a reference in neurosurgery and updating is constant, both in technology and equipment, as well as in the clinical staff. In addition, we offer 24-hour cardio and neuro services, as we are always looking for the best service for the community”, concludes Nunes.

Check out some features of the equipment below:

– Uploading images and videos online to the ZEISS app and via Wi-Fi;

– Recording photos and videos in definition Full HD;

– Integration with the neuronavigator;

– Resource pointlock: allows the surgeon to define a target point and make movements with the optical head in all axes without losing focus;

– Two fluorescence systems: vascular (performs an intraoperative angiography so that the surgeon is sure of the blockage or release of blood flow, in addition to the location of brain aneurysms) and tumoral (identifies tumor tissue by means of contrast, which allows the surgeon to have the certainty that the entire tumor was aspirated, avoiding further interventions and recurrences of the pathology).

by Vanessa Amando