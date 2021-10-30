UOL News Economy #4: Tesouro Direto is an alternative to start investing – 10/29/2021

Tesouro Direto, a program created by the federal government in 2002, is an alternative for those looking for short, medium and long-term income. It is necessary to know which title is more attractive to your pocket and ambitions. This is the theme of the fourth episode of the UOL News Economia podcast, presented by reporter João José Oliveira, with tips on investments. In all, there are eight episodes, always published on Fridays. Listen to the full episode in the file above.

The investment analyst at Suno Research Gabriela Mosmann gives an important tip for those who do not want to lose money: it is necessary to invest for at least 30 days.

She explains that the Treasury Selic is the most recommended modality for investors interested in creating their portfolio. The main reason, according to her, is the low risk. “The Treasury Selic is easier for you to get started because it’s an investment where you can keep an emergency reserve or some small savings for any purpose. And it adjusts, updating according to the interest rate updates in the economy,” he says (listen from 1:53).

Economist and master in finance from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), Gabriela says that volatility, a word used in the market to describe the rise and fall of investments, has less impact on the Selic Treasury. However, this phenomenon is observed in two other securities pointed out as advantageous for the somewhat more distant future: the IPCA Treasury and the Prefixed Treasury.

“These two investments, as they have a longer term, have much more volatility. I advise them for the medium and long term, for the investor to cross the investment with what you want as a goal. You want to invest to buy a house in 10 years from now. years? So look at the bonds with that term to not run the risk of losing money with fluctuations.” (from 5:16).

Gabriela details that investors must seek diversification in their portfolio. In other words, after better understanding how the Treasury Selic works, it is interesting to take a closer look at the IPCA and the Prefixed rate.

“The IPCA Treasury gives you the inflation variation, it’s a way for you to protect yourself. If inflation is 10% or 2%, you will have a real gain because it will be the inflation variation plus a predetermined rate, the IPCA plus 4%. You know that over the next 10 years, for example, it will have a real return of 4%”, he explains (from 7:31).

The specialist says that the interest allows the investor to accumulate money more quickly in the Prefixed Treasury. In a quick simulation, Gabriela tells how long it takes to gather R$100,000 with the payment of 11% interest per year on a bond maturing in 2031.

“This 11% will give more or less 0.8% per month. The investor would need to invest R$ 470.76 every month, for the next 10 years. If there were no such 11% interest, he would have saved about R$ 56 thousand . You see that this difference was these interest yielding over the investments” (from 13:24).

Gabriela Mosmann reinforces that the versions with semiannual interest payments of the IPCA and Prefixado have a specific target audience.

“For that person who is starting to invest now and wants to accumulate equity, the best option really is the one without semiannual interest, because you will let the snowball spin until you want to start enjoying this money. Now, if you are in one phase in life when you already want, in a way, a passive income or live a little on investments, these options with semiannual interest are very interesting”, he concludes (from 10:30 am).

