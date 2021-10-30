Urgent: Atlantica takes on Transamerica management contracts

From what has been said, the deal was already on the market for some time. And, today (29), the confirmation came: Atlantica Hospitality International assumed the management contracts of THG (Transamerica Hospitality Group). Enveloped as a commercial alliance, the deal involves 24 hotels (4,304 rooms) of the chain founded by Aloyzio de Andrade Faria (who died last year), with the exception of the group’s two main assets: Transamerica Comandatuba and Transamerica São Paulo, which will remain under guard from the Alpha Conglomerate. The agreement is already in effect next month.

Sought this week by Hotelier News, the parties have not confirmed the agreement. The announcement had not been made official yet because the contract was only signed today. In parallel, conversations with the condominiums were ongoing. A live with the participation of leaders of the two operators, including Eduardo Giestas, officially celebrated the partnership at lunchtime.

The terms of the agreement are similar to those made by Atlantica with Vert Hotels. However, we made a point of quoting the word “enveloped” at the beginning of the text because there will certainly be financial compensation (unannounced) from the Barueri-based network to assume the THG contracts.

In the notice to the market, Atlantica informs that it will have the right to explore and develop, with exclusivity, the Transamerica brand. It is likely, however, that the chain will convert the units to its own brands in the future: Go Inn and E Suites. Another real possibility, especially in relation to flats in the capital of São Paulo, it would be to insert these units in its platform of short term rentals.

The basis of the agreement between the two operators is not known either, but it is also known by the market that THG’s management contracts were – mainly for flats in São Paulo – of short duration. This situation turned away the interest of other operators, such as Accor.

Unity

The deal will unite the second largest hotel management company in the country with the eighth in number of units under management. Although Atlantica is a player Extremely relevant in the sector, the great dispersion of the hotel market makes the group respond for only 5% of the inventory of rooms in the country. Thus, the business does not require clashes with regulatory bodies such as Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense).

In an interview with Valor Econômico, Giestas explained that the business rationale is the search for scale. “There are 24 hotels, plus three in the pipeline (which should open between the end of this year and the beginning of next year). Furthermore, the partnership allows Atlantica to reach new markets, such as Campo Grande, Sinop and Sorriso. With the agreement, the São Paulo chain will close the year close to 27 thousand rooms and around 170 hotels under management.