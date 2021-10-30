US agency authorizes Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an agency similar to Anvisa, in the United States, issued an emergency use authorization this Friday (29) for the vaccine against Covid-19 by Pfizer for children aged 5 to 11 years. This is the first Covid-19 vaccine authorized in the country for younger children.

On Tuesday (26), FDA vaccine advisers voted unanimously (17-0), with one abstention, to recommend the US use of the vaccine, which is formulated with one-third the dose of vaccine used for people. aged 12 or over.

Pfizer says a clinical trial has shown its vaccine provides more than 90 percent protection against symptomatic illness among children, even at a third of the dose, and the company hopes the lower dose will reduce the risk of any side effects.

What happens next: The issue now goes to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC’s vaccine advisors, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, meet Nov. 2 to discuss whether they recommend the use of the vaccine among children in the United States. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky then makes the final decision on vaccine use.

The White House says it already has a plan to distribute vaccines to children. Vaccines can be given once CDC approves.

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine was previously authorized for children ages 12 to 15 years. The vaccine is approved for people aged 16 and over in the US country.

This is a translated text. To read the original in English, click here.