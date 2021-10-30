US agency authorizes Pfizer vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 | Coronavirus

Hélia Scheppa/ Archive/ SEI Adolescents and adults are already immunized with Pfizer

The US regulatory agency, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has authorized the application of Pfizer’s vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years. The measure was adopted this Friday (29).



As explained by the G1, now the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the country needs to give its approval and define the protocols for the application in this group. With this, the expectation is that, next week, American children will be vaccinated against Covid-19. They should receive a dose equivalent to one third of that received in adults.



According to the publication, last Friday (22) Pfizer disclosed that its immunizing agent proved to be safe and more than 90.7% effective in preventing infection in children aged 5 to 11 years. Exactly 2,268 people participated in the study, receiving two doses of vaccine or placebo within three weeks. The result was that 16 children who received placebo were infected with the coronavirus against only three who received the immunizing agent.



Application in Brazil

Pfizer informed, last Wednesday (27), that it intends to request authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to vaccinate children of this age group in Brazil. The portal informs that a date for formalizing the order has not been set, but that it must take place in the month of November.



Currently, the immunizing agent developed by Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech is used in adults, adolescents from 12 years of age and is also recommended for application in case of a third dose.