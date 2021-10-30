US authorizes application of Pfizer vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years

The FDA (Food and Drug Administration, its acronym in English) today authorized the application of a vaccine dose of Pfizer-BioNTech against covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years in the United States. The measure is expected to benefit around 28 million children. This will be the first coronavirus vaccine approved in the US for children.

The decision came just days after an external advisory committee of the US regulatory agency recommended the application of the immunizer, thus ending a robust debate about the risks and benefits of possible vaccines in children. (Watch the video below)

Children will receive the two doses three weeks apart, as occurs with this vaccine in the country with adults and adolescents. Each dose of the little ones, however, will have only a third of the used for the others. Once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives the green light, which should happen within days, that group can start getting their first dose.

Pfizer and BioNTech today announced that they expect to deliver another 50 million doses of the vaccine they make against covid-19 to the US government by the end of April, as the country prepares to vaccinate children against the disease. The companies said they hope to start shipping the vaccines immediately, in pediatric doses of 10 micrograms.

The US government has so far guaranteed 600 million doses of the vaccine under a supply agreement announced in July last year, and the companies have agreed to provide an additional 1 billion doses for donation to low- and middle-income countries.

According to the CDC, the United States administered about 244.4 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, including to teenagers between 12 and 15 years of age as of May.

The drugmakers said they expect initial clinical trial data on the vaccine’s use in children — ages 2 to less than 5 years, and 6 months to less than 2 years — for the fourth quarter of this year or early in the first quarter of 2022.

Application for authorization in Brazil

Last Wednesday, Pfizer also informed that it will ask Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorization to apply the vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years in Brazil.

“The submission of the request to Anvisa for the approval of the use of the ComiRNAty vaccine, from Pfizer/Biontech, for children between 5 and 11 years old should take place during the month of November 2021”, said the company, in a statement.

Currently, Pfizer’s vaccine has been applied in Brazil and other countries to adolescents aged 12 years and above.