US authorizes Pfizer vaccine against covid for children between 5 and 11 years – Health

You U.S authorized the vaccine against the coronavirus of the Pfizer-BioNTech for children from 5 to 11 years old this Friday, opening the way for a new stage in the immunization campaign that reaches 28 million people in the country. In Brazil, Pfizer has already announced that it will also ask for authorization next month to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11.

This emergency clearance from the US regulatory agency FDA came after an analysis of the results of clinical trials conducted by Pfizer on thousands of children. “As a mother and as a physician, I know that parents, caregivers, teachers and children have been eagerly awaiting this authorization,” said Janet Woodcock, acting FDA commissioner, in a statement. “The vaccination of young children against covid-19 is an additional step towards a return to normalcy,” he added.

A committee of independent experts on Tuesday recommended immunizing children between 5 and 11 years of age with the Pfizer vaccine, which in clinical trials showed an efficacy of 90.7% in preventing symptomatic forms of covid-19 in this age group. .

Experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet next week to provide information and publish recommendations. The dosage that should be used in children corresponds to one third of the dose applied in adults. The FDA will also recommend two doses, three weeks apart.

Modern enters the dispute

The drugmaker Moderna also said that its vaccine causes a “strong immune response” in children aged 6 to 11 years, and has a safety profile similar to that in tests with adolescents and adults. The most common side effects were fatigue, headache, fever and pain at the injection site.

Moderna’s trials involved more than 4,700 participants, but they have not yet been reviewed by the academic community or submitted for approval by the FDA or other regulatory agency. Despite being used in more than 40 countries, the messenger RNA vaccine has not yet been released in the US for use in adolescents. There, the immunizing agent is only approved for use in adults over 18 years of age.