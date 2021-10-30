US Intelligence Community Report Does Not Determine Origin of Covid-19

The US intelligence community released a declassified report on Friday that confirmed it has not reached a conclusion on the origins of Covid-19, although it has offered new details on how the intelligence community has approached its investigation into the Subject.

The 17-page report by the Office of the US Director of National Intelligence offered no new conclusions — the intelligence community remains divided over whether the virus originated naturally or escaped a laboratory — but addressed specific open source theories that proponents do. have, and argued that it proved to be one of two theories.

In all cases, the intelligence community concluded either that the data was insufficient to reach a conclusion or that the theory was patently wrong. The intelligence community released a two-page summary of the review’s findings in August; this release is the full and declassified report.

Many of the intelligence community’s specific methods and findings remain classified, that is, they have validity. The summary revealed that, overall, four agencies in the intelligence community assessed with low confidence that the virus likely passed from animals to humans naturally in the wild.

However, one element judged with moderate confidence suggests that the pandemic was the result of a laboratory accident, “probably involving experimentation, animal handling or sampling” by a laboratory in Wuhan, where the first known outbreak was recorded.

Still, the full report released on Friday offers new insight into how the intelligence community viewed the different pieces of the publicly known evidence puzzle.

For example, in one high-profile case, the intelligence community assessed that the fact that researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) fell ill in the fall of 2019 “is not a diagnosis of the origins of the pandemic. ”, states the report. “Even if confirmed, hospital admission alone would not be a diagnosis of Covid-19 infection.”

The report explicitly rejects some public theories that a specific genetic trait of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, known as the furin cleavage site, proves the virus was created in a laboratory.

“The IC assesses that the public claims that some distinguishing features in SARS-CoV-2 are the result of genetic engineering are not genetic engineering diagnostics,” the report says. “[O] furin cleavage site (FCS) — a region in the peak protein that allows for infection and has been the topic of open source debate — may also be consistent with a natural origin of the virus.”

He also claims that Covid-19 was probably not developed as a biological weapon, as some Republicans suggested last year.

FBI had “moderate confidence” in the laboratory leak theory

The report reveals new details about the evidence on which analysts who support the so-called laboratory leak theory have based their conclusions.

It does not cite the individual agencies, but two sources familiar with the matter tell the CNN International that the “moderate” confidence assessment came from the FBI. There were also some analysts from different agencies in the intelligence community who could not agree on any of the explanations and offered a low-confidence assessment that the virus came from a laboratory.

These analysts “emphasize academic articles authored by WIV employees, indicating that WIV scientists have conducted research on other coronaviruses under what these analysts consider inadequate biosecurity conditions that could have led to opportunities for a lab-associated incident,” he says. the report.

The FBI forwarded the CNN to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, who declined to comment on the suggestion that the FBI had “moderate confidence” in the lab leak theory.

Analysts in favor of the laboratory leak theory also considered that the initial recorded outbreak of the virus occurred only in Wuhan, where the laboratory was located, “and that WIV researchers who carried out sampling activities across China provided a node for the virus enter the city.”

Ultimately, they believed that the “inherently risky work of researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology with coronavirus provided numerous opportunities for them to unwittingly become infected” with the virus, according to the report.

“These analysts note that it is plausible that researchers may have unwittingly exposed themselves to the virus without sequencing it during experiments or sampling activities, possibly resulting in asymptomatic or mild infection,” the report says.

Search for the origin of Covid-19 continues

But the report also notes that the intelligence community “has no indication” that the institute’s research involved the virus that causes Covid-19 or a close parent virus and, ultimately, that the community will not be able to reach a conclusion. more definitively guaranteed without further information.

Analysts who support the natural origin theory, however, weighed heavily on the lack of prior knowledge of Chinese authorities about the outbreak and the fact that new outbreaks of infectious diseases occurred naturally, according to the report.

Although no confirmed animal sources for the Covid-19 pandemic have yet been identified, these analysts note that in previous disease outbreaks, “identification of animal sources took years and, in some cases, animal sources were not identified.”

These analysts also found that it is likely that one of the many hunters, farmers, and other people with frequent contact with animals was infected in the wild than the possibility that a laboratory worker at the virology institute was inadvertently infected while collecting animal specimens. , according to the report.

A source had previously told the CNN that the CIA was one of the agencies that didn’t lean one way or the other.

Ultimately, the intelligence community remains paralyzed in its search for the origins of the pandemic. Without better cooperation from Beijing, the article’s authors write, “persistent information gaps” about the pandemic’s origins are likely to remain.

“The global scientific community does not know exactly where, when or how the first human infection with [o coronavírus]”, concludes the report.

