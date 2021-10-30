USA vs China: Which country emits the most greenhouse gases?

China and the United States are the two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world, so any attempt to tackle the climate crisis must involve deep cuts in emissions from these two powerful nations.

Chinese emissions are currently more than double that of America’s, but historically the US has emitted more than any other country in the world.

There are many factors to consider when judging a country’s climate credentials and as leaders gather in Scotland for the COP26 from this Sunday (31), the plans of these two countries will be highlighted.

See how the two compare.

In 2006, China surpassed the United States as the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide (CO two ) — the most abundant greenhouse gas in the atmosphere.

In 2019, the last year before the pandemic, China’s emissions of these gases were nearly 2.5 times higher than those of the United States and more than all developing countries combined, according to an analysis by the Rhodium Group.

In CO equivalent terms two — way of measuring all greenhouse gases as if they were CO two — the Asian country emitted 14.1 billion metric tons in 2019, more than a quarter of the world’s total emissions.

In contrast, the US was responsible for 5.7 billion tonnes, 11% of total global emissions, followed by India (6.6%) and the European Union (6.4%).

The emissions recorded by scientists come from anything that runs on fossil fuels, including gasoline-powered cars, flights, heating and lighting buildings powered by coal, natural gas or oil, as well as from the energy industry. Other sources, such as emissions from deforestation, are also included.

No country in the world has released more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than the United States. And by a lot.

While China is by far the largest emitter today, this has not always been the case. This is important because emissions released even hundreds of years ago contributed to global warming today. The world has already warmed 1.2°C since the start of the Industrial Revolution, and scientists say it needs to be kept at 1.5°C to avoid aggravating the impacts of the climate crisis.

CO emissions two from China began to accelerate in the 2000s, as the country developed rapidly. Advanced countries such as the US, the UK and many in Europe have been industrializing — and generating climate-altering gases in the process — for nearly 200 years. Many of the comforts of living in a developed country come at the expense of the climate.

Since 1850, China has emitted 284 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide, according to a new analysis by Carbon Brief, a British organization specializing in climate, energy and politics. The US, on the other hand, industrialized decades earlier and released 509 billion tons—almost twice as much.

China is a huge country with 1.4 billion people, so it makes sense that it emits more than smaller nations in general. But in per capita emissions, the average Chinese emits slightly less than the average American.

In 2019, Chinese per capita emissions reached 10.1 tons. In comparison, the Americans reached 17.6 tons, according to Rhodium.

In part, it comes down to lifestyle. Americans make more money, own more gas-guzzling cars and fly more than the average Chinese citizen, according to the 2021 Climate Transparency report, citing independent energy research firm Enerdata.

This is not to say that China should not reduce its emissions. The country’s per capita carbon footprint is quickly catching up with that of the richest nations — in the last 20 years, it has nearly tripled.

In 2020, fossil fuels accounted for 87% of China’s domestic energy matrix, with 60% coal, 20% oil and 7% natural gas, according to Enerdata.

In the United States, 80% of the energy matrix comes from fossil fuels. Of this total, 33% comes from oil, 36% from natural gas and 11% from coal, the data show.

Natural gas produces fewer emissions than coal but is still harmful to the climate, and there are growing concerns that the US and other parts of the world are investing too much in gas rather than renewable alternatives.

China is the world’s largest user and producer of coal, consuming more than half of the world’s supply. No wonder the country is called “the factory of the world”, for developing many products and materials for other nations.

The Chinese also produce more than half of the world’s steel and cement, made from burning metallurgical coal. Alternative fuels for these heavy industries, such as green hydrogen, are under development but not yet widely available. Emissions from just these two industries in China are greater than total CO emissions two of the European Union, for example.

To reach zero by 2050, 90% of global electricity generation must come from renewable sources, with solar and wind power accounting for nearly 70%, according to the IEA.

While China is the world’s largest emitter and still relies heavily on coal, it is also producing large amounts of renewable energy.

In terms of energy matrix, China and the United States are almost equal. Wind, solar, hydroelectric, geothermal, as well as biomass and waste, represent 10% of China’s consumption.

The US is not far behind, with 9%. But almost half of that comes from biomass, energy that derives from substances that were recently alive, like wood from trees, algae or animal waste. Some experts and scientists argue that it is not always truly renewable.

But because China uses much more energy overall, it has produced more renewable energy than the United States in real terms. In 2020, the Asian country produced 745,000 gigawatt-hours of wind and solar energy, according to Enerdata. In turn, Americans produced 485,000 gigawatt-hours.

In terms of capacity, however, China was the global leader in 2020, when it built nearly half of all renewable energy facilities in the world, according to the Global Renewable Energy Status Report.

The Chinese built vast solar and wind farms. It also has the largest market for electric vehicles, with 38.9% of the global share of sales of electric cars, while the United States has only 9.9%, according to the report.

What’s the verdict?

Looking ahead, US climate plans are more ambitious than China’s — President Joe Biden has promised to reduce US emissions by 2030 from 2005 levels — but China is at a different stage of development, which should be a factor in determining the country’s fair share of climate action.

It is also unclear how much of the US Democrats’ climate bill will pass through Congress.

China expresses its commitments in terms of “carbon intensity”, which allows for more emissions the greater the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which makes it difficult to compare it with the United States. The Asian country presented its new emissions plan to the United Nations on Thursday (28), but with modest improvement.

The Climate Action Tracker, which synthesizes the countries’ goals, evaluates the American internal policies as better than the Chinese ones, almost on the right path to contain global warming to 2ºC. When adjusted to consider what each country’s fair share would be, both score “highly insufficient”.

In other words, neither country is cutting enough carbon or transitioning to renewable energy fast enough to limit warming to 1.5ºC.

(Translated text. Click here to read the original in English)