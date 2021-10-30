Usuria points out carelessness and criticizes medications exposed in banks at the UPA in Varginha; see testimonial

Complaints about the services provided by the Varginha Emergency Care Unit continue. After being informed that patients would be on stretchers in the corridors, waiting for admissions to hospitals, a user contacted Varginha Online and told the situation she lived inside the health unit in the last week, on the same day that councilors visited the place.

According to the woman, medications were exposed to be administered to patients; in addition, she stated that she was medicated and carelessly lost her vein, causing her to lose a lot of blood, which ended up going back to the IV bag, and passed out. Later, she said that they told her to wait outside for another appointment. Check the testimonial sent by the user:

Photo: Sent to Varginha Online

“Medication exposed in the banks to be administered to the patients. A neglect! I was medicated and by carelessness they lost my vein, with that I lost a lot of blood, because my blood came back, leaving a significant amount to the saline bag, and I passed out. they wanted me to go back outside and wait again for a new appointment, since I had already stayed more than 5 hours before being medicated. Here is my sadness at the carelessness of the health secretary with the UPA!”, the woman wrote.

We contacted the City Hall, through the Communication Department, this Friday morning (29), but we did not get an answer on the case above.

Photo: Sent to Varginha Online

Last Tuesday (27), through a note sent to Varginha Online, the City Hall commented on the complaints in relation to the UPA, stating that it knew that the unit registered an increase in the demand for assistance and exposing the situation of the place, where several patients are waiting for admissions to hospitals in the city.

According to the City Hall, according to statistical data, comparing the number of assistances in June and July in relation to September and October, there was an increase of 4,000 assistances/month. The City Hall also asked for special attention to the city’s hospitals, which release vacancies and help so that the UPA does not become overcrowded.