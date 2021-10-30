Vaccination against Covid-19 continues with application of the 1st, 2nd and booster doses on Saturday in Salvador | Bahia

The city of Salvador continues with the application of the first, second and booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, on Saturday (30), in Salvador. Everyone must have their name on the list on the Municipal Health Department (SMS) website.

According to municipal management, the first dose will be given to people aged 18 and over; pregnant and postpartum women aged 12 or over; in addition to young people aged 12 to 17 with and without comorbidities or disabilities.

The application of the second dose of Oxford, Pfizer and CoronaVac vaccines follows the normal flow.

The elderly aged 60 or over, health workers and immunosuppressed patients also continue to have access to the booster dose on Saturday. The city government informs that those who completed the vaccination schedule at home, through Vacina Express, do not need to make a new request, as the administration will take place automatically.

In addition, the itinerant immunization service by means of the Vaccination in Movement bus continues at Praça da República, in Periperi, from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, with the application of the first dose for adolescents with or without comorbidities from 12 to 17 years old, in addition to pregnant and postpartum women; second dose of Pfizer; and the booster dose for the elderly aged 60 years and over, health workers, as well as immunosuppressed patients.

Check out the immunization sites on Saturday:

Adolescents without comorbidities from 12 to 17 years old: 8 am to 1 pm

Children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of other legal guardians, in addition to the identification document with a photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drives: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Arena Fonte Nova, FBDC Cabula, Exhibition Park and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue);

5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Arena Fonte Nova, FBDC Cabula, Exhibition Park and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue); Fixed points: USF Mata Escura, USF Imbuí, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (from 9 am), USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Sergio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X and USF Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim).

Pregnant and postpartum women: 8 am to 1 pm

As recommended by the Ministry of Health, pregnant and postpartum women (up to 45 days postpartum) who have a medical prescription to receive the vaccine can only seek immunization points.

In order to have access to the immunizing agent, all pregnant and postpartum women must be 12 years old or older, have their names on the SMS website and, at the time of the vaccine, present an official identification document with a photo, in addition to:

Pregnant women: they must also present a printed copy of the medical prescription.

they must also present a printed copy of the medical prescription. Postpartum women: they must also present a printed copy of the medical prescription and the Birth Certificate (DNV) or the baby’s birth certificate.

In addition, vaccination for pregnant and postpartum women with the immunizing agents Oxford/AstraZeneca and Janssen is suspended.

Pregnant women and postpartum women under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the vaccination course. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of other legal guardians, in addition to the identification document with a photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Adolescents from 12 to 17 years old with comorbidities and/or permanent disability with name registered on the SMS website: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Minors must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of other legal guardians, in addition to the identification document with a photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Recap of people aged 18 and over: 8 am to 1 pm

Drive: Uninassau (Avenida Magalhães Neto), FBDC Brotas and Catholic University (Pituaçu);

Uninassau (Avenida Magalhães Neto), FBDC Brotas and Catholic University (Pituaçu); Fixed points: Catholic University (Pituaçu), USF Vista Alegre, CSU Pernambués and FBDC Brotas.

The people who are with the Oxford vaccine date scheduled for November 23 they can now look for the immunization points.

Drives: Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Unijorge (Parallel) and Shopping Bela Vista;

Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Unijorge (Parallel) and Shopping Bela Vista; Fixed points: USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Plataforma, UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Powder Field), USF Pirajá, USF San Martim III, USF Curralinho and UBS Nelson Pihauy Dourado (Aguas Claras).

All the people who are with CoronaVac vaccine date scheduled for November 1st they can now look for the immunization points.

Drives: Uninassau (Avenida Magalhães Neto), FBDC Brotas and Catholic University (Pituaçu);

Uninassau (Avenida Magalhães Neto), FBDC Brotas and Catholic University (Pituaçu); Fixed points: Catholic University (Pituaçu), USF Vista Alegre, CSU Pernambués and FBDC Brotas.

The people who are with the Pfizer vaccine date scheduled for November 23 they can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

People aged 60 years and over: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

The application of the booster dose will be administered in elderly aged 60 years and over who took the second dose until June 2, 2021. Before heading to the service stations, they should check if the name is on the SMS website list.

Vacina Express is also available for this audience, as well as for bedridden individuals or individuals with limited mobility. The city hall informed that those who have already had access to the service do not need to make a new request, as the administration will take place automatically.

Immunosuppressed patients: 8 am to 1 pm

You can go to the points immunosuppressed patients who received the second dose until October 1, 2021. It is necessary to have the name in the SMS website list.

Health workers: 8 am to 1 pm

You can go to the points health workers who received the second dose by June 2, 2021. It is necessary to have the name in the SMS website list.

