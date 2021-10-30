vaccine passport is suitable for the workplace

posted on 10/29/2021 5:22 PM



(credit: Tomaz Silva/Ag..ncia Brasil)

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) reiterated the importance of the vaccination passport in the Covid-19 Observatory bulletin released today (29) and indicated the requirement for immunization against covid-19 in different work environments. The text highlights that the benefits of collective protection are not just for workers, but for their families, children, co-workers and the community.

“At a time when many defend the right not to be vaccinated, we defend the right of the majority of the population, who, incorporating the recommended care, want to resume, as safely as possible, their routines at work, schools, universities, cinemas, theaters, soccer stadiums, gyms, restaurants, commercial stores and many other spaces”, says the text, which considers it essential that employers and workers advance together in campaigns, stimulating and inducing the adoption of the vaccine passport in different work environments.

“We are still in a pandemic and, in the name of collective protection, we consider legitimate the restrictions of employers, schools, transport companies, cultural and commercial establishments on the movement of unvaccinated people in their spaces.”

Fiocruz argues that, considering international experiences, mass vaccination should be associated with the implementation of the vaccination passport and measures such as the use of masks in closed and open places with crowding, physical distance and constant hand hygiene. In addition, the foundation’s researchers reaffirm the importance of maintaining air quality in the workplace.

“We cannot fail to point out that it is up to employers, school managers, transport companies and cultural and commercial establishments to take care to ensure the best environmental conditions in these spaces, with adjustments for the installation of filters and better air circulation”.

The bulletin also warns that the relaxation of physical distance measures has increased the concentration of people in closed environments and predicts that this circulation will tend to grow even more in the months of November and December, with the end of the year festivities.

Stability

The analysis released today shows that the pandemic continues in a framework of stability of new cases and deaths. In the period from 10 to 23 October, the number of new diagnoses rose 2.7% per day, while that of deaths fell 0.1%.

“Considering the recent historical series, the data show the maintenance of the trend of reduction in the impacts of Covid-19 in the country, which has been maintained at a rate of decrease between 1 and 2% per day over the last 18 weeks”.

Regarding hospitalizations, the bulletin shows that 25 states are outside the alert zone, with less than 60% of intensive care beds occupied in the Unified Health System (SUS). The only exceptions are the Federal District and Espírito Santo, both with a percentage of 71%. With the drop in the number of hospitalizations, the number of beds for the treatment of covid-19 conditions has been reduced across the country.

Vaccinated population

Fiocruz draws attention that, despite Brazil already having 53% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule, some states are far from the 50% mark of the population with two doses or a single dose. São Paulo is the leading state in vaccination, with around 80% of the population taking the first dose and 65% taking the second dose or single dose.

Mato Grosso do Sul (62.9%), Rio Grande do Sul (57.1%), Santa Catarina (54.5%), Paraná (53.9%), Espírito Santo (52.8%) and Minas Gerais (50.7%) also have more than half of the population with a complete vaccination schedule. Roraima (28%) and Amapá (27.4%) did not exceed 30%.

Elderly people are eight out of 10 deaths

The bulletin shows that the proportion of elderly among covid-19 deaths reached 81.9%, the highest percentage since the beginning of 2021. , Fiocruz recommends that age must be considered as an aspect of vulnerability, which requires differentiated clinical management and surveillance.

According to the bulletin, the probability of an elderly hospitalized for covid-19 dying is 2.5 times greater than an adult, which requires measures to avoid a delay in diagnosis. “The observation of symptoms by age group needs to be researched, and the response of the elderly to adult treatment protocols needs to be evaluated,” say the researchers, who recommend: “For those who have not yet taken the booster dose, the recommendation is that they urgently update their vaccination schedules”.