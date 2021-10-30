VALORANT: Check out the skills of the new agent Chamber

This Friday (29), Riot Games revealed the arrival of Chamber, VALORANT’s 17th agent. The character will play the role of sentry and will have the skills Trademark (C), Headhunter (Q), Rendezvous (E) and Tour de Force (Ultimate). It will be released on November 16th.

Check out Chamber’s skills:

Trademark (C) : Places a trap that looks for enemies, when a visible enemy comes within range, the trap counts down and then destabilizes the terrain around them, creating a remnant field that slows down players caught next to it.

Have you prepared for the next Sentinel Agent? Take a look at what Chamber has to offer. pic.twitter.com/a6BKgbg8Is — VALORANT // BRAZIL (@VALORANTBrasil) October 29, 2021

Chamber will arrive at VALORANT on November 16th along with the game’s 3.10 update. He will be the fourth FPS sentry for Riot Games, joining agents Cypher, Killjoy and Sage.

