Vasco launches “Ritual” shirt in honor of Pai Santana

Vasco launched today (29), the day he faces the CSA for Serie B, his new warm-up shirts for the 2021/2022 season. It is called “Ritual” and honors the legendary former massage therapist of the Pai Santana club, who next Monday (10) will complete ten years of death.

In black and white, they have graphics on the sleeves that were inspired by a famous photo of the Vasco idol wearing an African hat known as Kufi, an item he constantly wears.

In the promotional material on the official website, the club highlights that “Vasco da Gama’s DNA is inclusive. This shirt is also a celebration of all beliefs, superstitions and religions that surround our Club.”

Pai Santana and his African Kufi hat that inspired Vasco’s shirts in his honor Image: Disclosure / Vasco

The name “Ritual” was inspired by the whole mystical protocol that Pai Santana performed when the team entered the field. Dressed in a white tailcoat, the masseuse went to Vasco’s fans, extended the Cruzmaltina flag on the lawn and kissed it: “(…) this shirt is an item to value everyone who plays together with Vasco without entering the field, having their own superstitions, manias, beliefs and religions”, says an excerpt of the text on the official website.

The shirt is already on sale today (29) in all “Gigante da Colina” stores. Anyone who goes to this Friday’s game will also find it in the “Megaloja” of São Januário. It is coming out at a price of R$ 159.90, and partners have a 10% discount on the website “vascostore.com.br”.

“Immortal Idol without having entered the field”

Pai Santana in his white tailcoat and the famous ritual of spreading Vasco’s flag on the lawn and kissing it Image: Jorge Araújo/Folhapress

In the promotional material for the shirts, Vasco highlighted in its text that “Father Santana is an immortal idol of Vasco da Gama without having once entered the field, having scored a goal or commanding a team. His contribution was made mainly in training and warming up. With that in mind, we decided to use precisely this moment to remember him” .

Loved by players like Romário, Edmundo, Felipe, Pedrinho, Juninho Pernambucano, among others, he was notable not only for the “rituals” of entering the field but also for the prayers he made before and after the games, which became true legends on the side football folklore.

Santana’s son will be in the game dressed as his father

Roberto Santana, Bola Sete, repeats his father’s gesture in São Januário Image: Personal Archive

Son of Pai Santana, Roberto, better known as “Bola 7”, will be present at today’s game between Vasco and CSA, at 9:30 pm, in São Januário. He was chosen by the marketing department to be the poster boy for the shirts and became the protagonist of the promotional video for the material.

As with the recording, he will be at the stadium this Friday dressed as his father, with the traditional white tailcoat and the Cruzmaltina flag in his hand.

Bola 7 was successful for years as an animator of volleyball games, beach soccer, among other sports in the stands. After losing around 150kg, he now works as a physiotherapist.

Massage therapist, wardrobe and symbol fan participated in the photo shoot

Roupeiro Niltinho, masseur Robson and Caíque fan made a photo shoot of Vasco’s shirts Image: Matheus Lima / Vasco

In addition to Bola 7, who participated in the photo shoot to promote the shirts were professionals from Vasco who, if Pai Santana were still alive, would be direct working partners: the masseuse Robson Ferraz and the wardrobe Nilton Lima, better known as Niltinho.

Another who was present was Caíque, a symbol of the club’s fan and who became famous with his messages of “faith” on the cardboard and his rue branches.