Vasco loses at home to CSA and becomes a joke on the web; see memes

Vasco gained a boost of spirit after Nenê’s arrival at the club this season. However, the midfielder received the third yellow card and had to comply with the automatic suspension in the duel against the CSA. Without the midfielder, Cruz-Maltino even went ahead, but ended up suffering the upset of the club from Alagoas.

Of course, the rivals weren’t going to let one more stumbling pass from Vasco, and several memes were created laughing at the club’s situation.

CHECK THE MEMES OF THE DEFEAT OF VASCO FOR THE CSA BY BRASILEIRÃO SERIES B:

There was a vascaíno betting big…

KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK 20 THOUSAND REAIS IN VASCO pic.twitter.com/n1CD7kDVPg — football memes. (@Mfutebolisticos) October 30, 2021

Cruz-Maltino can’t stand so much suffering anymore…

This “classification” was not what the Vasco fan wanted…

The classic by Captain Nascimento…

The Botafogo native took the opportunity to mock…

Arerê ee

Vasco will be in series B

and and and pic.twitter.com/MsgyArYv5C — Samurai🔥⚔️🇧🇷 (@SamuraiAlvnegro) October 30, 2021

And there were more Botafogo people laughing…

Vasco is never rested…

