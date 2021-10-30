Vasco loses at home to CSA and becomes a joke on the web; see memes

Vasco gained a boost of spirit after Nenê’s arrival at the club this season. However, the midfielder received the third yellow card and had to comply with the automatic suspension in the duel against the CSA. Without the midfielder, Cruz-Maltino even went ahead, but ended up suffering the upset of the club from Alagoas.
Of course, the rivals weren’t going to let one more stumbling pass from Vasco, and several memes were created laughing at the club’s situation.
CHECK THE MEMES OF THE DEFEAT OF VASCO FOR THE CSA BY BRASILEIRÃO SERIES B:
There was a vascaíno betting big…
KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK 20 THOUSAND REAIS IN VASCO pic.twitter.com/n1CD7kDVPg
— football memes. (@Mfutebolisticos) October 30, 2021
Cruz-Maltino can’t stand so much suffering anymore…
— Vascaíno Sick (@VDoentio) October 30, 2021
This “classification” was not what the Vasco fan wanted…
Congratulations pic.twitter.com/twXO9Kfk2h
— g̶u̶i̶l̶h̶e̶r̶m̶e̶ ᶜʳᶠ ✈️🇺🇾 (@glkkj_) October 30, 2021
The classic by Captain Nascimento…
👻🅱️ pic.twitter.com/MIy7CR39Nf
— matheus oliveira 🇭🇺 (@MatheusOliFlu) October 30, 2021
The Botafogo native took the opportunity to mock…
Arerê ee
Vasco will be in series B
and and and pic.twitter.com/MsgyArYv5C
— Samurai🔥⚔️🇧🇷 (@SamuraiAlvnegro) October 30, 2021
And there were more Botafogo people laughing…
— brendo ★ (@brendobfr) October 30, 2021
Vasco is never rested…
— ✠ 🏁 ᴿᴮᴿ (@0tavioCrvg) October 30, 2021
