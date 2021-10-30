Vasco loses to CSA, in turn, and gets complicated in the Serie B of Brasileirão

With the presence of the fans in São Januário, Vasco lost, in a comeback, by 3-1 to the CSA and got into trouble in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. Cruz-Maltino opened the scoring with Cano, but Renato Cajá and Dellatorre (2) scored the goals of Azulão’s comeback. With the setback, the Cariocas have 47 points, in eighth place, while Alagoas have 48 points, in seventh.

Gigante da Colina’s next match will be on Thursday, the 4th, at 7pm, against Guarani, at the Golden Earring. Azulão, in turn, will face Vitória, two days before, on Tuesday, at Barradão, at 19:00. Both matches will be valid for the 33rd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

TWO SCARE

The match started in a busy place in São Januário, with a lot of dispute in the midfield. Both teams had a chance to open the scoring in the first few minutes. Cano dominated, led the ball and landed a great kick from outside the area for a great defense by Thiago Rodrigues.

Two minutes later, the CSA explored the difficulty of the Vasco defense in aerial plays. After a cross from the right, Zeca tried the header, but failed in front of Iury Castilho, who dominated and finished in the back of the net. Referee Marielson Alves Silva signaled a touch on the attacker’s arm and annulled the goal.

ALWAYS HIM!

In a good move by Vasco, Cano received it in the area and fell after being touched by Ernandes. At first, the referee did not signal the penalty, but was called to consult the VAR. With that, when watching the video, he scored. In the collection, Cano hit with category, took the goalkeeper out of the bid, and opened the score for the Giant of the Hill.



STRONG BOMB!

In a midfield play, Cano returned to score and knocked Renato Cajá down. From a distance, the midfielder made the kick, the ball deflected the barrier, and Lucão couldn’t make the save. With this move, the Alagoas tied the game and heated up the game even more in Historic Hill.

In his quest for victory, Marquinhos Gabriel found Gabriel Pec in the area. The attacker hit cross, first, and the ball passed close to the crossbar of the archer. The CSA countered with two long shots. In the first one, Dellatorre saw Lucão ahead and tried over the top, but it went far. Afterwards, Renato Cajá took the risk from left-handed and scared the Cruz-Maltino goalkeeper.

INTENSE DISPUTE

In the initial stage, Vasco still had a chance with Morato, who received in the area and tried to cover up the goalkeeper. Besides that, Cano risked from far over the goal. On the way back from the break, Diniz put Léo Jabá and Daniel Amorim on the field, and the first opportunity was for Cruz-Maltino with Riquelme, on the left. The lateral led, risked for the goal and the ball passed close.

GROSS FAILURE

Despite having more ball possession, Cruz-Maltino could not infiltrate and tried to cross in the area. In the final stage, the team was unable to take danger to the opponent’s goal. At 37, Giva Santos fell in the split, and even while sitting down, he played for Dellatorre, alone in the area, to score. The defense failed, defender Leandro Castan only looked and left the attacker in a position to finish.

PENALTY AT THE END

In the final minutes, Vasco had the chance to draw. Cano received the submission in the area and the ball fell to Jhon Sánchez, who kicked over goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues. In a quick counterattack move, Riquelme made a penalty on Clayton. Dellatorre was charged and guaranteed the three points for the CSA in São Januário.

DATASHEET

VASCO 1X3 CSA

Date/Time: 10/29/2021, at 9:30 pm (from Brasília)

Local: São Januário, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Marielson Alves Silva (BA)

Assistants: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos (FIFA-BA) and Elicarlos Franco de Oliveira (BA)

VAR: Wagner Reway (FIFA-PB)

Yellow Cards: Riquelme (VAS)

Red card

Goals: Pipe (1-0) (19’/1T), Renato Cajá (1-1) (24’/1T), Dellatorre (1-2) (37’/2T), Dellatorre (1-3) (47’/ 2T)

VASCO (Technician: Fernando Diniz)

Lucão; Zeca (Jhon Sánchez 38’/2T), Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Riquelme; Bruno Gomes (João Pedro 30’/2T), Andrey (Daneil Amorim – halftime) and Marquinhos Gabriel; Morato, Gabriel Pec (Léo Jabá – halftime) and Cano.

CSA (Technician: Mozart)

Thiago Rodrigues; Éverton Silva (Giva Santos 27’/2T), Matheus Felipe, Lucão and Ernandes (Kevyn 27’2T); Geovane, Yuri and Renato Cajá (Gabriel Tonini 17’/2T); Gabriel (Marco Túlio 27’/2T), Iury Castilho (Clayton 27’/2T) and Dellatorre.