Video shows what the Earth looks like from the south pole of the Moon; Look

An animation produced by a NASA team shows what the Earth would look like from the south pole of the Moon. More specifically, it shows the “unusual” movements of the Earth and Sun when observed from the region and compresses three months (a little over three days lunars) in two minutes.

The virtual camera is on the rim of Shackleton crater, partially visible in the lower right corner, and aimed at Earth. The mountain on the horizon, about 136 km away, is officially known as Mons Malapert.

publicity

Video: NASA Scientific Visualization Studio (SVS)

At the Moon’s south pole, the Sun appears to slide around the horizon, never more than 1.5 degrees above or below it, while the Earth wobbles up and down, never deviating from 0° in longitude. Our planet also appears to be upside down and spinning upside down. The sun’s perpetually low angle produces extremely long shadows that dance over the rugged terrain, accentuating its relief.

In the second month of viewing (1 minute in the video), the Earth passes in front of the Sun, creating an eclipse. For Earth watchers, this is a lunar eclipse, in which the Moon passes through the shadow cast by the Earth. Viewed from the Moon, however, this is a solar eclipse.

Read more:

The moon’s south pole has never been visited by humans, but it is the expected landing site for the Artemis 3 mission, which is expected to return astronauts to our satellite for the first time since Apollo 17 52 years ago.

It is currently scheduled for September 2024, but a postponement would not be a surprise given the current progress of the program. The first mission, Artemis 1, was postponed from October this year to February 2022 and there are reports of difficulties in developing the space suits needed for the following manned missions.

Have you watched our new YouTube videos? Subscribe to our channel!