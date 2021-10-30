Vini Jr. was waiting for the summons and was devastated after Tite’s veto – 10/30/2021

In the midst of training on the eve of Real Madrid’s game, Vini Jr. was surprised by the news that he was not in the call of the Brazilian national team for the next matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. the player imagined that this would happen precisely in one of his best moments in the forward’s career.

Those who live with Vini Jr. report the player’s sadness with the news and their difficulty in assimilating it. Not only because Antony and Raphinha are on the list, but mainly because Coutinho was called up even in a bad moment for the midfielder at Barcelona.

The surprise also gripped the Spanish press on Friday. Vini Jr. It’s considered by the local media the main player of this season for Real Madrid alongside Benzema and came from high-level performances — as in the 5-0 victories against the Shakhtar Donetsk and 2-1 in the derby against Barcelona.

Vini Jr. is aware that he doesn’t enchant Tite, but he never imagined that he would be discarded in games of such importance and visibility as the Brazilian team’s next matches, against Colombia and Argentina. Being out of these clashes, with just over a year to go before the World Cup, saddened him even more.

Vini Jr’s surroundings saw this absence as shocking. They believed that Tite was obliged to call up the Real Madrid striker after recent matches against Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona.

Spanish press considered injury

After the recent appearances of Vini Jr. for Real Madrid, the Spanish press also reacted with disbelief upon learning of his absence from the Brazilian squad. The situation ended up giving rise to a curious episode on Friday. The attacker was not noticed on the field by local journalists in the first 15 minutes of training — the time limit for recording activity. As this coincided with the player not being called up, the press began to suspect an injury.

Spanish journalists began to seek information from people close to Vini Jr. and Real Madrid about a possible injury to the striker.

The incredulous reaction to Tite’s list dominated Spanish sports news. “Brazil forgets Vini Jr. and remembers Coutinho,” said the Spanish newspaper Marca ironically. “Tite does Real Madrid a favor”, was the headline of the AS newspaper, noting that the player will have rest on the FIFA-date.

Real Madrid have scheduled days off for their unlisted players. Vini Jr has no plans for the period, but is focused on not having his fitness affected. The fear is due to the fact that he will be without games from the 6th to the 21st of November because he has not been called up.