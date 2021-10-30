Virgínia Fonseca wants to have intimate surgery performed by Deolane Bezerra

Virginia Fonseca revealed his intention to undergo an intimate surgery, the same performed by the lawyer and also an influencer, Deolane Calf. The procedure to which MC Kevin’s widow underwent was performed with the team at JK Estética Publicidade, a clinic located in São Paulo, which is a reference in aesthetic procedures. Deolane underwent a nymphoplasty, which is performed by laser and promises to give a redesign in the intimate region of the woman.

In a chat with Deolane on ‘PodCats’, Virginia spoke of her intentions with the surgery. “Friend, I made an appointment with a gynecologist, but I ended up not going because I woke up with a sore throat. But I want to go do it too. I said ‘I’m going to ask Deolane for her to say if yes or no”,’ said Maria Alice’s mother and singer Zé Felipe’s wife.

In the same interview with Virginia on the influencer’s podcast, Deolane revealed that she felt the need to undergo the procedure because one side of her vagina was disproportionate to the other in terms of size. “I arrived at the clinic to put the chip. After Kevin passed away, I had a lot of pimples and they said it was anxiety. Then I said ‘Doctor, what about this surgery that fixes things?’ She told me mine was cute and just needed the adjustment. Local anesthesia, it’s in the laser and it didn’t hurt at all. Passed the laser and [está] beautiful”, explained the doctor.

Isabela Viegas, a partner at JK, gave more details about the nymphoplasty. “Intimate laser surgery lasts, on average, from forty minutes to an hour and a half and can be performed on an outpatient basis with local anesthesia. Rest must be maintained for a period of two to three days after the procedure and the value is around R$ 12 thousand. The region may have decreased sensitivity after surgery, but sensitivity returns after complete healing (about 30 days). Sensitivity during intercourse will not change. Some patients still report increased sensitivity, but it is not known if there is any psychological factor for this feeling”, explains the businesswoman.

