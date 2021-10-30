Virginia Fonseca wants to have intimate surgery performed by Deolane

22-year-old digital influencer Virginia Fonseca revealed in a podcast that she plans to undergo the same intimate surgery performed by Deolane Bezerra shortly after MC Kevin’s death.

The revelation took place during a chat between the two in Virginia’s podcast with Camila Loures, called “PodCats”, broadcast last Thursday (10/28). “Friend, I made an appointment with a gynecologist, but I ended up not going because I woke up with a sore throat. But I want to go do it too. I said ‘I’m going to ask Deolane for her to say if yes or no”, said Zé Felipe’s wife.

And that’s when Deolane explained the need for the surgery. According to her, one side of her vagina was disproportionately large. “I arrived at the clinic to put the chip. After Kevin passed away, I had a lot of pimples and they said it was anxiety. Then I said ‘Doctor, what about this surgery that fixes things?’ She told me mine was cute and just needed the adjustment. Local anesthesia, it’s in the laser and it didn’t hurt at all. Passed the laser and [está] beautiful”, explained the lawyer.

The member of JK Aesthetic Advanced, where Deolane had her surgery, denominated as nymphoplasty, Isabela Viegas, gave more details about the procedure.