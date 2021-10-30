Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is no longer sold in Brazil

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace will not be sold in Brazil for a while. The SUV is no longer present in the brand’s configurator, but this will be temporary. Imported from Mexico, the current model was sold out and is waiting for the 2022 line, which will debut the same restyled look of the model sold in the United States.

Positioned above the Taos, the Tiguan Allspace was marketed only in the R-Line version, which cost R$ 236,090 and equipped with a 2.0 turbo engine of 220 hp and 35.7 kgfm of torque, always working together with the automated double clutch DSG of 7 gears and 4Motion all-wheel drive. The Tiguan Allspace abandoned versions with the 1.4 TSI and went on to be sold only with the 2.0 TSI engine in February this year, when VW was already preparing for the arrival of the Taos, also with the same 150 hp 1.4 TSI engine.

Sources linked to the brand confirmed that the Tiguam stopped being sold because the stock was exhausted. The new Tiguan Allspace 2022 with a restyled look, whose impressions with the version sold in the United States you can already check on Motor1.com, has been confirmed to be sold here by the same source, although it has not confirmed a specific date. The most likely is still in the first half of 2022, as the Tiguan R-Line still has its captive audience due to the more powerful engine and greater refinement compared to the Taos.

Regarding the Tiguan Allspace 2022 with facelift, the styling changes were applied mainly to the front, where the flared and tapered headlamps on the sides are directly inspired by the European eighth-generation Golf. The front grille was also redesigned and gained an LED line in the center section, in line with the brand’s latest launches such as the European Polo and Taos itself, while the bumpers have larger air intakes.

New VW Tiguan Allspace 2022

At the rear, updates are more discreet, such as the name “Tiguan” in full right below the Volkswagen logo. Another change is in the bumper, using a very thin reflective line and pretending it has four exhaust outlets (in practice, it just added a split in the cover that already existed). Inside, the novelties include the steering wheel, Golf MIB3 multimedia and 10″ screen multimedia, also bringing items such as three-zone air conditioning, head-up display for projection of information on the windshield, adaptive autopilot and support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto without using cables.

VW Tiguan eHybrid sold in Europe Hybrid Tiguan sold in Europe is plug-in type

In relation to engine, the Tiguan Allspace 2022 will keep the 2.0 turbo engine, but it remains to be seen which configuration will come to Brazil. In the US the 2.0 TSI has a more measured calibration compared to the Tiguan that was sold here, with 186 hp and 30.6 kgfm of torque (34 hp and 5.1 kgfm less). In Europe, the same 2.0 TSI has 245 hp and 37.7 kgfm, the same configuration as the last Golf GTI.

However, it is worth remembering that the Tiguan eHybrid is still available in the Old Continent, a plug-in hybrid configuration with a 1.4 turbo engine coupled to another electric that, together, yield 245 hp and 40.8 kgfm. Factory data indicate autonomy of 504 km in the WLTP driving cycle, being possible to run in electric mode at speeds of up to 130 km/h. The detail that this hybrid engine exists for now only for the European Tiguan with a smaller body, not for Allspace – which was the one sold in Brazil until then. Now it’s time to wait for the Tiguan 2022 to arrive in the coming months.