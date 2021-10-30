Volkswagen Tiguan is no longer offered in the Brazilian market

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is no longer seen on the German brand’s website in Brazil. The model is no longer offered in the model prior to the one currently manufactured in Puebla, Mexico. It is from there that the updated SUV will come to the national market.

Previously only sold in the R-Line version with a 220 horsepower 2.0 TSI engine at 4,300 rpm and 35.7 kgfm at 1,600 rpm, with a seven-speed DSG transmission and four-wheel drive. It had seven seats and cost R$236,090.

With 4.70 m long and 2.79 m of wheelbase, the Tiguan Allspace will be renewed with the mission to get the Jeep Commander and this can bring news beyond the retouched look, shared by the German Tiguan.

In this case, to match the strength of the Commander, as the Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI is more powerful, VW could debut here the 2.0 TSI Gen.3 Miller cycle, which delivers 186 horsepower and 32.6 kgfm in at least one Access version.

This one, with front wheel drive, would fight the Commander Limited, while the Overland would face the Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI, but now with 230 horsepower and the same 35.7 kgfm. The 1.5 TSI Gen.3 Miller engine from the American Taos has just 160 horsepower.

With this, the Tiguan Allspace will return with some strength to be an alternative to the new Jeep model, since imported from Mexico, higher cost and lower volume are limiting factors for greater action here.

Having lost the entry-level and Comfortline versions in February, both with a 150-horsepower 1.4 TSI engine, the Tiguan gave way to the Argentine Taos in the domestic market, with this taking the position of the 1.4 TSI versions.

Currently, VW has 12 models listed, the Jetta GLI being another imported from Mexico that was lost here, currently having only this version for R$199,750.

Already updated abroad, the medium sedan changed engines, going from the Brazilian 1.4 TSI to the Mexican 1.5 TSI Gen.3 Miller, which has 160 horsepower and 25.5 kgfm. It got even more economical.