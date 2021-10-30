VW up! for R$90 thousand? That’s what they’re asking for him

He died in April, but continues to haunt the used market, in this case. Misunderstood at first, the up! became one of VW’s most iconic cars in Brazil and it’s all due to the brilliant idea of ​​putting the 1.0 TSI engine in it.

With the end of production, we didn’t expect to talk so much about him, except for a possible successor. But, behold, the naughty boy returned to show how the national market is literally upside down…

UOL website discovered a very attractive offer for an up! TSI in São João Del Rey, in the historical region of “Gerais”. Among the gold mines, one up! 21/21 painted black, is being offered on the internet for R$ 90,000!

But, if you got scared by this, know that around Rio de Janeiro, another ad features a 14/15 model for no less than R$ 111,000!

Well, apart from the exaggerated values ​​and the fact that Volkswagen up! not being made of gold, it seems to shine as such in the second-hand market.

On some classifieds sites, the small one from VW – which left the market in the Xtreme 170 TSI version for R$ 61,290 – has high prices among used cars, with values ​​above R$ 80,000.

In the Fipe table, which has also shot up in recent months, the up! 170 TSI in this version has an average price of R$ 68,321. In other words, the Volks subcompact valued more than R$7,000 in six months.

Already expensive when it was on the market, repositioned to cost more than the Gol, after failing as an entry-level car – not for its fault – the model was lost among the brothers Gol, Fox and Polo.

Today, some owners of up! used cars are believing that their cars are worth much more than the Fipe table, which has been inflated for a long time (January is coming!), asking for values ​​outside the market’s reality.

Even with the lack of new ones in the market, due to the shortage of chips, used car sales did not take off to the point of compensating for the demand. Thus, the rise is general, both new and used.

In the latter, part of this is due to the volume retained by rental companies, which renew their used fleets with one million cars a year. Another is exactly the scary exaggerated increase in used and used car prices.

It’s that, each one asks for what they want, however, this encourages others to do the same, as in the case of up! 170 TSI Xtreme from Minas Gerais, which may sparkle in the store, but is nowhere near black gold…

[Fonte: UOL]