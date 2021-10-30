Wagner Moura pulls ‘Out, Bolsonaro’ at the premiere of ‘Marighella’ in SP

the actor and director Wagner Moura, who is releasing, after two years of delays due to imbroglios with Ancine (National Cinema Agency), his first work as director, “marighella“, drew cries of “Out, Bolsonaro”, in the premiere of the feature in São Paulo, on Friday night (29). The information comes from Mônica Bergamo, from Folha.

“It’s absurd to have to fight the federal government to debut in your country,” said Moura. “It’s a love film, made for the Brazilian audience, about those who resisted [à ditadura militar] and those who are resisting today in Brazil. Out, Bolsonaro!” shouted the actor and director, applauding.

The film portrays the story of writer, politician and communist militant Carlos Marighella, assassinated by the military dictatorship in 1969. The work is based on the biography “Marighella: The Guerrilla who Burned the World”, by journalist Mário Magalhães.

Your Jorge, who plays Marighella in the film, said that the delay in releasing the film “was immensely brutal” and that, for him, the work was an opportunity to “reconnect with my country, my people, with the causes of these people”.

The film also has names like Adriana Esteves, Bruno Gagliasso and Humberto Carrão in the cast. The premiere is scheduled for Thursday (4), in commercial circuit.

The premiere had as guests distinguished names in politics, such as the former mayor of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad (PT), the councilor Eduardo Suplicy (PT) and the leader of the MTST (Movement of Homeless Workers) and former candidate for mayor of SP, William Boulos (PSOL).

