Wagner Moura pulls ‘Out, Bolsonaro’ in the premiere of ‘Marighella’ and says the movie is ‘of love’ – 10/29/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

After having its premiere postponed twice since 2019, due to imbroglios with the management of Ancine (National Cinema Agency) under the Bolsonaro government, “Marighella”, by Wagner Moura, was shown for the first time in São Paulo this evening. Friday (29). The film tells the story of guerrilla Carlos Marighella, assassinated by the dictatorship.

“A cultural production, regardless of what you think of Marighella, has a right to exist,” Moura told the column.

Before showing the film to guests attending the premiere at Espaço Itaú Bourbon Pompeia, the director made a short speech. “It’s absurd to have to fight the federal government to debut in your country,” said Moura. “It’s a love film, made for the Brazilian audience, about those who resisted [à ditadura] and those who are resisting today in Brazil. Out, Bolsonaro!” shouted the Bahian, to applause.

Singer and actor Seu Jorge, who plays guerrilla Carlos Marighella in the film, says that the delay in releasing the work was “of immense brutality”. And he claims that it was an opportunity to “reconnect with my country, my people, with the causes of these people”.

Actors Adriana Esteves, Bruno Gagliasso and Humberto Carrão, among other names in the cast, also participated in the premiere.

Former São Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) was in the audience, alongside his wife, Ana Estela. “I saw this movie two years ago and I’m thrilled to remember what it represents [em termos] of resistance to the will and fight for freedom”, he affirmed. “It is very opportune for the moment in which we live to remember that there are Brazilians who do not accept, live under the yoke of anyone.”

Haddad did not spare praise for Wagner Moura, known mainly for his work as an actor. “He is a shine. A giant of Brazilian culture, he projects the name of Brazil abroad,” he said.

The leader of the MTST (Movement of Homeless Workers) and former candidate for mayor of SP by PSOL Guilherme Boulos also attended the preview. “This film was censored, attacked as a victim of the Pocketnarist ideological war so it’s very symbolic to have this moment [de estreia]”he stated.

Councilor Eduardo Suplicy (PT-SP) and Municipal Secretary of Culture, Aline Torres, were also at the event.

The film, inspired by the biography “Marighella: The Guerrilla who Ignited the World” (ed. Companhia das Letras), by journalist Mário Magalhães, hits the commercial circuit on November 4th.