Watch the official trailer for season two of The Witcher on Netflix

Action and epic soundtrack pack the new promotional video for the series

THE Netflix cast in this Friday, 29, the official trailer gives second season of The Witcher series. The video highlights the Ciri training, Freya Allan, in addition to, of course, a lot of action starring Geralt, Henry Cavill, rocked by an epic soundtrack. THE next season of The Witcher he arrives exclusively The Netflix in December 17th.

THE streaming giant took advantage of the launch hook from the trailer to promote a action involving the showrunner of the series, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Through Twitter, the producer interacted with fans of the series and answered some questions from the audience.

please note that even before the premiere of the new season, a third had already been confirmed by Netflix in september this year. In addition, also a new animated series and a spin-off “kids and family” set in the universe of The Witcher were announced..



Problems on the way

THE second season in The Witcher has been delayed as early as March 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. At recordings of the scenes were paralyzed and resumed only on August 17 of the same year. the series that was a hit in its first season, now, will arrive with a new batch of 7 episodes.

“Convinced of Yennefer’s death at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rívia takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows: Kaer Morhen, where he spent his childhood. While kings, elves, humans and demons fight for supremacy outside the walls of the Continent , the girl faces a much greater danger: her own power”.

The Witcher Season Two Synopsis, Netflix

expectations

According to Netflix’s latest financial report, the company’s expectation is that the last quarter of the year leverage yet plus the number of subscriptions, what has already grown above expectations in the third quarter of 2021. According to the company, several year-end releases are classified as “strong content“, among them is the second season of The Witcher.

The new season of The Witcher opens December 17 exclusively on Netflix.



Via: MyPlaystation Source: Netflix