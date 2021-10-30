‘We learned that black was ugly,’ says Ludmilla when revealing the reason for plastic surgery

Ludmilla made a very sad revelation during an interview with Mano Brown’s “Mano a Mano” podcast. The singer explained that she started having plastic surgery very early because of social pressure, and not because she really wanted to.

“My music broke when I was 17 years old, Fala Mal de Mim. When I started undergoing plastic surgery, the first thing I did was to start being accepted. In the clip you can’t see much of who is singing. It was more the voice, not the look. A lot of contractors would hire, come to the show and people would see who MC Beyoncé was. They talked about my nose, my leg, my hair, and I was singing and listening to that,” explained Ludmilla.

She also said that it wasn’t only when she became famous that they attacked her for her appearance. The bullying started when Ludmilla was still in high school. “We learned at school that black was ugly, that curly hair was horrible, that a long nose was horrible, that big lips were ugly. In the past, we didn’t talk about racism like that, openly, everywhere with people, then we lived and that was the right thing to do”, he added.

