Wesley Safadão asked for an agreement of R$ 55,000 in research for vaccine

The MP-CE (Public Ministry of Ceará) returned to its position after the proposal denied by Wesley Safadão, investigated for irregular vaccination. Today, the singer stated that he did not accept the agreement that considered a fine close to the value of R$ 1 million.

In an official note, the MP confirmed that the values ​​of the agreement offered were equivalent to 720 minimum wages (about R$ 738,000) for the singer and his wife, Thyane Dantas (considering the amount of R$ 1.1 thousand as the minimum wage national).

25 salaries (R$ 27.5 thousand) were also charged for the assistant of the artist Sabrina Tavares. The Public Ministry reported a proposal made by the artist during the hearing.

However, the offer was not accepted by the three and, in counter-proposal, the investigated offered the payment of 50 minimum wages (about R$ 55,000), which was also not accepted by the MPCE.

informed the Public Ministry

The statement also informs that each amount was calculated by the Public Ministry considering “legal parameters and the estimate of the economic-financial capacity” of each investigated. It was also reinforced that, according to the law, the three would need to confess to the irregularity in order to sign the agreement.

Finally, in the case of an agreement, and considering that the criminal investigation procedure has not been closed, negotiations can still be carried out. However, until this Friday morning (10/29), the defense of the three investigated did not present any new proposal. If there is no agreement, the process will continue for analysis by GT-Covid, which will assess the next steps.

completed the release

Today, Wesley Safadão stated that he was “misguided” when receiving the vaccine and stressed that he had no intention of receiving the immunizing agent in an irregular manner.

I want to make it very clear that at no time I jumped in line, I just took the vaccine in another place because they guided me that way, due to the crowding of my place of origin. I’ve always been very transparent with my audience, really great! If I thought I was doing something wrong, or committing a crime, do you really think I would publish [no Instagram]? Of course, I’m very sad about all this, I know I was wrong, anyone who knows me knows my heart and I say again: I would never do something like that if I knew it was wrong.

wesley naughty

In contact with splash, Wesley Safadão’s press office informed that it will not comment on the information published in the MP-CE’s official note.

Vaccination investigation of Safadão and Thyane

Thyane Dantas received the vaccine against covid-19 without being in the age group determined by the city of Fortaleza in July. She was also not registered to receive the vaccine, a practice used in the municipality to regulate vaccination.

At the time, the couple’s advisors said that the dose of Thyane would have been from the “xepa”, which was denied by the city hall.

After finding out, the MPCE (Public Ministry of the State of Ceará) also opened an investigation into the immunization of Safadão on suspicion that the singer had changed the place where his vaccination was scheduled in order to choose the immunizing agent.

Safadão and Sabrina were scheduled to be vaccinated on July 8 at the Ceará Events Center, but they went to another vaccination post, the same one where Thyane received the Janssen vaccine.

Both gave testimonies about the alleged irregular vaccination at the Anti-Corruption Police Station in Fortaleza. Like Sabrina Tavares, the couple was indicted in September according to confirmation from the SSP-CE (Secretary of Public Security of Ceará)