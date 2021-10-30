Wesley Safadão asked for an agreement of R$ 55,000 in vaccine research, says MP

The Public Ministry of Ceará (MP-CE) spoke after the singer wesley naughty to state that the agency had asked for nearly R$ 1 million in a proposal not to proceed with the investigation involving him, his wife, Thyane Dantas, and her advisor Sabrina Tavares, for the fact that the three have been vaccinated against Covid-19 illegally. The information is from Splash, from UOL.

+ ‘I apologize to the population’, says Wesley Safadão about having missed the vaccine line

+ Wesley Safadão and his wife do not accept the MP’s agreement for skipping the vaccine queue

Safadão refused to accept the amount proposed by the MP, of 720 minimum wages (about R$738,000) for the singer and his wife, in addition to 25 salaries (equivalent to R$27,500) for his assistant.

The agency issued a note stating that the singer had refused the MP’s offer, and that he presented a counterproposal of 50 minimum wages (about R$ 55,000), which was not accepted by the Public Ministry.

“The offer was not accepted by the three and, in counter-proposal, the investigated offered the payment of the amount of 50 minimum wages (about R$ 55,000), which was also not accepted by the MPCE”, says the note.

The MP also states that the calculated amount considered “legal parameters and the estimate of the economic and financial capacity” of each investigated, and said that, according to the law, the three would need to confess to the irregularity in order to sign the agreement.

“Finally, in the case of an agreement, and considering that the criminal investigation procedure has not been closed, negotiations can still be carried out. However, until this Friday morning (10/29), the defense of the three investigated did not present any new proposal. If there is no agreement, the process will continue for analysis by the GT-Covid, which will assess the next steps”, says the MP’s statement.

Safadão, Thyane and Sabrina were indicted by the Civil Police about a month ago for embezzlement and violation of sanitary measures on account of irregular vaccination against Covid.

know more

+ Man accused of killing mother and aunt is removed from audience for meowing



+ Easy cupcake recipe to celebrate Halloween

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence