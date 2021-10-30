Wesley Safadão refuses agreement with MP in controversy over vaccination

This Friday morning, October 29, wesley naughty went back to talking about the controversy over vaccination involving him and his wife, Thyane Dantas. Through Instagram Stories, the singer said he did not accept the agreement offered by the Public Ministry of Ceará (MPCE) on the complaint that the pair had jumped in line to take the immunizing agent against Covid-19. Producer Sabrina Tavares is also involved.

“Everyone, next… Yesterday we had another chapter in the history of the vaccine. We had a meeting in the morning, with the Public Ministry, and unfortunately we didn’t reach an agreement for two reasons. First: they wanted me to plead guilty. Second: they wanted me to pay an amount equivalent to almost one million reais, and for an ordinary citizen the amount is infinitely lower. What came out in the press is that when I learned that this amount would be for donations to institutions, I refused because I didn’t want to donate. This is a lie, a great nonsense,” he initially wrote.

See+: Wesley Safadão assumes that he betrayed Thyane and cries: ‘I was blind’

Later, the artist decided to deny the rumors about the donation and its supposed refusal.

“I didn’t at any time refuse to donate, because I’ve always done it, and I don’t just donate to my city and during the pandemic it was one of the things I did the most. I do it from the heart, with greater pleasure, whoever accompanies me knows about my social actions. During the pandemic, respirators were donated, tons of food, thousands of families that we supported.”

Wesley Safadão pronounces on agreement with the Public Ministry of Ceará (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @wesleysafadao)

Then Safadão explained again what would have happened the day he took the vaccine with Thyane and Sabrina.

I want to make it very clear that at no time I jumped in line, I just took the vaccine in another place because they guided me that way, due to the crowding of my place of origin. I’ve always been very transparent with my audience, really great! If I thought I was doing something wrong, or committing a crime, do you really think I would publish it[onInstagram[?OfcourseI’mverysadaboutallthisIknowIwaswronganyonewhoknowsmeknowsmyheartandIsayagain:IwouldneverdosomethinglikethatifIknewitwaswrong[noInstagram[?Claroqueficomuitotristecomtudoissoseiqueerreiquemmeconhecesabemeucoraçãoevoltoadizer:Jamaisfariaalgoassimsesoubessequeeraerrado

Finally, Wesley apologized and placed the responsibility for the action on the staff.

“I apologize to the population of my city, of my country, today I really saw that I was poorly advised about getting vaccinated in another place, they told me that there was no problem with this change and I believed. I was really misguided.”

I know I was wrong and I want to be treated like a citizen and not the way they want to treat me.

See+: Wesley Safadão returns to defend pastor accused of pedophilia

The singer did not accept the agreement regarding the controversy involving vaccination (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @wesleysafadao)

UNDERSTAND THE CASE:

Thyane Dantas she was vaccinated against Covid-19 on July 8, when she was 30 years old and the municipal calendar (Fortaleza) for vaccination provided for application in people aged 32 years or more, which characterized the “fighting line” of vaccination. Her case took place in a mall in Fortaleza, where there was an appointment for her, which was required in the municipality.

Already naughty and the Sabrina Tavares they were scheduled to be vaccinated on the same day at the “Centro de Eventos do Ceará”, but went to another vaccination post in a mall. The authorities understood that the two acted in order to choose the immunizing agent, more precisely the single dose (from Janssen).

MAIN NEWS:

A Fazenda 13: After Tati Quebra Barraco leaves, who deserves to win the reality show?

Farm 13: ‘It was horrible’, Tati laments elimination

Maurício Souza blames ‘Turma da Lacração’ for dismissal

Mc Gui’s Volta da Roça has fireworks in A Fazenda 13

Felipe Andreoli detonates Maurício Souza: ‘Coward!’