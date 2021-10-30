What ‘surviving planet’ reveals about the end of our Solar System

Dimitri Veras

The Conversation*

October 29, 2021, 09:39 -03

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Which planets will survive the sun’s death?

How will the Solar System die? It’s an extremely important question that researchers have been speculating about a lot, using our knowledge of physics to create complex theoretical models.

We know that the Sun will eventually become a “white dwarf”, a remnant of a “died” star, whose dim light gradually fades into darkness.

This transformation will involve a violent process that will destroy an unknown number of your planets.

But which planets will survive the sun’s death? One way to look for the answer is to examine the fate of other similar planetary systems.

This has proven complicated, however. Weak radiation from white dwarfs makes it difficult to detect exoplanets (planets orbiting other stars outside our Solar System) that have survived this stellar transformation—they are literally in the dark.

In fact, of the more than 4,500 exoplanets known today, only a few have been found around white dwarfs — and the location of these planets suggests that they arrived there after the star died.

This lack of data offers an incomplete picture of our own planetary destiny. Fortunately, we are now filling in the blanks.

In our new article, published in the journal Nature, we report the discovery of the first exoplanet known to survive the death of its star without having its orbit altered by other planets moving around it — rotating at a distance comparable to that between the Sun and the planets. Solar system .

A planet similar to Jupiter

This new exoplanet, which we discovered with the Keck Observatory in Hawaii, is particularly similar to Jupiter in both mass and orbital distance, and provides us with a crucial record of planetary survivors around dying stars.

The transformation of a star into a white dwarf involves a violent phase in which it expands into a “red giant”, also known as a “branch of giants” star, hundreds of times larger than before.

We believe that this exoplanet barely survived: if it had originally been closer to its parent star, it would have been swallowed up by its parent star’s expansion.

When the Sun one day becomes a red giant, its radius will reach Earth’s current orbit.

This means that the Sun will (probably) swallow Mercury and Venus, and possibly Earth—but we’re not sure.

The expectation was that Jupiter and its moons would survive, although we didn’t know for sure before.

But with our discovery of this new exoplanet, we can now be more certain that Jupiter will actually survive.

Furthermore, the margin of error in this exoplanet’s position could mean that it is nearly 50% closer to the white dwarf than Jupiter is to the Sun today.

In this case, it is additional evidence to assume that Jupiter and Mars will survive.

So, could any life survive this transformation?

A white dwarf can feed life on moons or planets that end up very close to it (about one-tenth the distance between the Sun and Mercury) during the first billion years.

After that, there wouldn’t be enough radiation to hold anything back.

Asteroids and white dwarfs

While it was difficult to find planets orbiting the white dwarfs, detecting asteroids breaking off near the white dwarf’s surface is much easier.

Credit, Getty Images

In order for exoasteroids to get this close to a white dwarf, they need to have enough power, supplied to them by the surviving exoplanets.

Thus, it has long been assumed that exoasteroids are evidence that exoplanets are also there.

Our discovery finally confirms this.

Although in the system being discussed in the article, current technology doesn’t allow us to see any exoasteroids, at least now we can piece together the different pieces of the planetary fate puzzle, merging evidence from different white dwarf systems.

The relationship between exoasteroids and exoplanets also applies to our own Solar System.

Individual objects in the main asteroid belt and the Kuiper belt (disk-shaped region in the outer solar system) will likely survive the sun’s disappearance, but some will be shifted by gravity by one of the surviving planets towards the white dwarf’s surface.

Prospects for future discovery

The new white dwarf exoplanet was found with what is known as the microlens detection method.

It shows how light bends due to a strong gravitational field, which happens when a star momentarily aligns with a more distant star, as seen from Earth.

The gravity of the foreground star magnifies the light from the star behind it.

Any planets orbiting the foreground star will bend and distort this magnified light, which is how we can detect them.

The white dwarf we are investigating is a quarter of the way toward the center of the Milky Way galaxy, or about 6,500 light-years from our Solar System, and the farthest star is at the center of the galaxy.

A key feature of the microlens technique is that it is sensitive to planets orbiting stars in the Jupiter-Sun distance.

The other known planets that orbit white dwarfs were found using different techniques that are sensitive to different star-to-planet distances.

Two examples refer to planets that survived the transformation of a star into a white dwarf and ended up closer to it than before.

One was found by transit photometry — a method for detecting planets when they pass in front of a white dwarf, which creates a drop in light received by the Earth — and the other was discovered by detecting evaporation from the planet’s atmosphere.

Another detection technique — astrometry, which accurately measures the movement of white dwarfs across the sky — should also yield results.

The expectation is that, in a few years, the astrometry of the European Space Agency’s Gaia mission will find about a dozen planets orbiting white dwarfs. And perhaps they can offer better evidence of exactly how the Solar System is going to die.

This variety of discovery techniques bodes well for potential future detections that could provide more insight into the fate of our own planet.

But for now, the newly discovered Jupiter-like exoplanet offers the clearest glimpse of our future.

Dimitri Veras is an associate professor and Ernest Rutherford Fellow (STFC) of astrophysics at the University of Warwick, UK.

This article was originally published on the academic news site The Conversation and republished here under a Creative Commons license. Read the original version here (in English).