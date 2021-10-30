What ‘surviving planet’ reveals about the end of our Solar System

  • Dimitri Veras
A view of Earth from the space shuttle Discovery shows the afternoon sun in the Andes Mountains.

Which planets will survive the sun’s death?

How will the Solar System die? It’s an extremely important question that researchers have been speculating about a lot, using our knowledge of physics to create complex theoretical models.

We know that the Sun will eventually become a “white dwarf”, a remnant of a “died” star, whose dim light gradually fades into darkness.

This transformation will involve a violent process that will destroy an unknown number of your planets.

But which planets will survive the sun’s death? One way to look for the answer is to examine the fate of other similar planetary systems.