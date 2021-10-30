‘What was a joke, today we know that it kills’, says Felipe Andreoli after having rescued homophobic lines – Zoeira

As soon as it went viral making direct criticisms of the volleyball player Mauricio Souza, fired from Minas Tênis Clube after making homophobic publications, the presenter of TV Globo Felipe Andreoli, he had old lines redeemed on the web with the same imprint homophobic.

“Congratulations to all of you, women in Brazil and around the world. You are our joy! Can you imagine a world without women? We would all be homosexuals…”, he wrote on Twitter, on Women’s Day 2010. The tweet is among several others revisited by internet users.

Subtitle: Andreoli’s homophobic lines were rescued soon after he detonated Maurício Photograph: reproduction

“For me, you look like someone who eats Traveco, but without prejudice… Go deep into the champion”, also published Andreoli in response to a follower, in mid-2012.

During the afternoon of this Friday (29), the hashtag Exposed From Andreoli was among the most talked about topics on Twitter.

“Andreoli 2021 is very different”

After the presentation of the lines homophobic and being rated by some internet users as “hypocritical“, the journalist used the same social network to express himself, this Friday night (29).

The former member of the CQC Program acknowledged that “the print is eternal”, but assured that “the Andreoli of 2021 is very different from that of 2010”.

“Things that were aired, things I wrote and said are documented. Nonsense. What was considered a joke, today we know that it kills. And that’s why it’s a crime. The world has changed, far from being enough. But I’m proud of having learned, studied to the point of being able to fight and fight on the right side,” he said, adding that he is willing to learn more.

“The prints from the past, my video from yesterday and the Andreoli records of tomorrow I will keep to show my children, about my human path, about the historical process that we live. And I will remain attentive to be an active agent in the path of a society of freedom and respect,” he added.

In criticizing the posture of the volleyball player, live, the journalist was blunt: “Homophobia is not an opinion, it’s a crime. Kills. You made this offense on social networks that you have more than 300 thousand followers and then you’ll apologize in a that you have 50? Cowardly attitude,” said Andreoli to Souza.

And he continued: “Another thing: this issue is not political. You were not fired because you are conservative, Christian or right-wing, or because of internet lactation. You were fired because you were homophobic and apparently you didn’t regret it. Homophobia is a crime “, criticized, during the “Globo Esporte”.

The declarations of Mauricio Souza took place on social networks. The player criticized the DC Comics publisher’s announcement about the new Superman discovering himself bisexual in upcoming issues of the comic.

On October 27, the athlete was fired from Minas Tênis Clube. On the same date, he released a video apologizing for “defending what he believes” and lamenting the situation with the Club.

After being fired for homophobia, Maurício Souza posted a photo of Superman kissing a woman. He gained thousands of followers after the episode.