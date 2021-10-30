WhatsApp stops working on older phones from Monday (1st)

WhatsApp will no longer work on older smartphones from this Monday (1st).

On its website, the company says that “it will no longer be compatible with devices Android with OS 4.0.4 and earlier versions”. That is, it is only available for phones with Android 4.1 and newer.

In iPhones, the app is now only compatible with iOS 10 or later. It is possible to continue using the app also on some models with the operating system KaiOS 2.5.1.

To CNN Brasil Business, the company says that there is no exact number of people who will no longer have the tool on their cell phones, but estimates that the “impact will be small”.

In early September, the company had already released a list of 40 cell phone models that will no longer have access to the messaging service.

The justification for WhatsApp is that, because they have outdated systems, these devices cannot receive updates necessary for the application to work normally and safely.

According to the company, before the interruption of access, notices are sent to users.

If your cell phone is on the list, the option is to use another messaging service or switch devices.

It is noteworthy that WhatsApp allows the user to backup the app from an Apple smartphone to a Xiaomi, for example.

Check out the list of smartphones that will no longer have WhatsApp:

apple : iPhone models that do not support upgrade to iOS 10 or higher

: iPhone models that do not support upgrade to iOS 10 or higher Samsung : Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2

: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2 LG : LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 Dual II, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q

: LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 Dual II, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q ZTE : ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo

: ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo Huawei : Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2

: Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2 Sony : Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L and Xperia Arc S

: Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L and Xperia Arc S Others: Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.