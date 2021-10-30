WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with older versions of Android phones – Technology

Systems Android 4.1 or above, iOS 10 and other models with KaiOS 2.5.1 will have the app working normally (photo: Reproduction)

WhatsApp does not have compatibility with older versions of the Android mobile operating system. The company posted a message stating that “As of November 1, 2021, WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with Android devices running OS 4.0.4 and earlier versions.”

To not have the app removed from the phone, I need to update the mobile operating system or transfer the account to devices that support WhatsApp. Within the application it is possible to do the



backup



of the message history.

Systems Android 4.1 or above, iOS 10 and other models with KaiOS 2.5.1 will have the app working normally.

last update





Last Wednesday (27/10), Mark Zuckerberg’s company announced that the latest application update for the iOS system has already been released. Update number 2.21.20.20 has five new features for users:

Link shortcut:



the user can join group calls that are in progress directly from WhatsApp groups. To do this, I need to click on the “Enter” button during a call; Customize account:



the balloons, colors and wallpapers can be customized in the way the user prefers; Links preview:



have more details and bigger images; Media sharing:



You can mute a video and confirm the size before sharing it; Stickers search:



The search for stickers and inclusion of stickers in the users’ media files and status updates is available.

*Internship under the supervision of editor lvaro Duarte