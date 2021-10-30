where to watch, schedule, rosters and refereeing

In a game with an air of “final”, Flamengo receives today (30) the visit of Atlético-MG, at 7 pm, at Maracanã, in a duel valid for the Brazilian Championship.

With 13 points ahead of the rival, Galo aims for a triumph that would leave him with one hand in the cup. Fla, in turn, comes from poor results in the competition and an elimination in the Copa do Brasil.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast on Premiere. Also, the UOL Score tracks in real time.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro. Due to a decree by the City of Rio, the stadium may have its full capacity released. The match starts at 19:00.

Probable lineups:

Flamengo: Diego Alves, Isla (Matheuzinho), Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Ramon (Renê); Arão, Andreas, Everton Ribeiro and Vitinho (Michael); Bruno Henrique and Gabigol. Technician: Renato Gaucho

Athletic: Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso, Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho, Nacho; Keno, Hulk. Technician: head

Embezzlement:

Flamengo will not be able to count on Arrascaeta, Diego, Filipe Luís and David Luiz, who are still recovering from their injuries. Pedro is recovering from knee surgery and will also be short.

Arbitration:

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (LOL) and Michael Stanislaus (LOL)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (LOL)

Latest results:

Flamengo was defeated 3-1 by Athletico, while Galo beat Fortaleza by 2-1.