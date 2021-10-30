Who are Alexandre Garcia and Caio Coppolla’s replacements on CNN? TV News

In recent weeks, Alexandre Garcia and Caio Coppolla were fired from CNN Brasil. In place of the permanent commentators, the news channel decided to implement a rotation between jurists in the Freedom of Opinion frame, displayed within CNN Novo Dia.

Garcia, who worked in the morning edition of the painting alongside Fernando Molica, has been replaced mainly by lawyer Gisele Soares. The professional had been cast in Coppola’s place in the daily version of The Great Debate, which went off the air in December 2020.

In addition to Gisele, lawyers Marcelo Knopfelmacher and Maria Fernanda Saad and the regional attorney for the Republic Thaméa Danelon have already occupied the post left by the veteran in recent weeks.

According to data obtained by the TV news, after Garcia left, the picture grew at Ibope and even won GloboNews in Greater São Paulo. On October 4, the attraction registered 0.46 point, while GloboNews Em Ponto had 0.39.

REPRODUCTION / CNN BRAZIL

Gisele, Knopfelmacher, Maria and Thaméa

In the case of the law graduate and former commentator at Jovem Pan, the alternative found was to do away with the afternoon version of the painting, which was shown on Visão CNN, led by Carla Vilhena. The second edition of Freedom of Opinion went off the air in March of this year.

Coppola made some sporadic appearances on the channel’s schedule, but was essentially kept refrigerated by the channel’s management until the end of his contract. During this period, new commentators were cast in other attractions, such as political scientist Bruno Garschagen.

In June, Renata Afonso, CEO of the channel, defended the then permanence of Garcia and Coppola on the staff of the news channel in an interview with TV news.

“I think that the plural and high-level debate must always take place. There is a counterpoint. These people represent an important part of the Brazilian population. In turn, the other side also has its space within CNN. it will intensify more and more. With the commitment to the news, to the truth, in which we will in fact always bring up very high level debates,” she pointed out at the time.

Check out the comments of Alexandre Garcia’s substitutes: