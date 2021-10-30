Who is Alexandre Machafer, named as Grazi Massafera’s affair

Apparently, the line went to Grazi Massafera. The actress would be living an affair with Alexandre Machafer. She has not assumed a relationship since she announced the end of her two-year relationship with Caio Castro, in August of this year.

The LeoDias column published two exclusive Grazi clicks next to the handsome one. In the first, they appear at the airport in Fortaleza, while in the second, the two enjoy a beach in Ceará.

But who is Machafer? Aged 39, the brunette is friends with an acquaintance of Grazi’s, and has even been in the same intimate circles as the blonde.

He also just got single after ending a long romance with actress and director Louise Clós. The two ended their relationship earlier this year.

From Rio de Janeiro, Machafer acts as an independent director after trying to be an actor. Among the projects he led are O Filho do Homem, a biblical film he released in 2019. He was also the director of the series Anos Radicais, a Cesgranrio Foundation production.

In his networks, Machafer shows that he is a fan of extreme sports and bodybuilding. The cat still likes to travel to paradisiacal destinations – he was, for example, in Caraíva, Bahia, one of the most beautiful places in Brazil.

