Who is Alexandre Machafer, the actress’s alleged affair

Grazi Massafera was seen yesterday on a beach in Fortaleza accompanied by Alexandre Machafer, named as the new love of the actress. The romance, so far, has not been publicly acknowledged. Officially, she has been single since the end of her relationship with actor Caio Castro.

Grazi and Alexandre have several tastes in common. Starting with a career in audiovisual. He is a producer, director and actor. He was responsible, for example, for directing productions such as “O Filho do Homem” (2019), “Brasil Imperial” (2020) and “Anos Radicais” (2015).

He, who is from Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, starred in the film “Jorge da Capadócia” (2019). “I have no words to describe everything I felt during the process and especially during the filming,” said the actor about the experience of having lived the soldier venerated as a saint by Catholics.

On TV, he participated in the soap opera “Rebelde”, on RecordTV. However, it was behind the camera that he acted the most.

Alexandre is undersecretary of culture and audiovisual coordinator at the Cesgranrio Foundation, an educational institution based in Rio de Janeiro. In a recent post he made on Instagram, the director spoke about his passion for the profession:

I learned to drive by doing, risking, making mistakes, hitting, making mistakes again!! I also learned that being a ‘director’ is knowing how to deal with frustrations, with unforeseen events, with challenges. I will be an eternal student!.

Beach & extreme sports fan

Alexandre Machafer is passionate about the beach and follows a healthy lifestyle, with the practice of physical activities. Like Grazi, he also enjoys extreme sports — such as muay thai, wakeboarding and kite surfing.