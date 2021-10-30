WHO warns of possible emergence of viruses that we will not be able to contain

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, predicts the appearance at some point of a virus that humanity will not be able to contain.

“From a biological point of view, there is no doubt that one day another virus will appear that we simply won’t be able to contain,” Ghebreyesus said at the G20 Finance and Health Ministers’ meeting this Friday. ) in Rome, Italy.

He urged us to draw lessons from the current coronavirus pandemic so that we are prepared for the next one.

According to Director-General, the international community needs a “strengthened” WHO. To that end, he proposed creating a funding council to mitigate health threats, and improve management through an international treaty to fight pandemics.

© REUTERS / Denis Balibouse World Health Organization (WHO) logo outside institution building in Geneva, Switzerland, 6 April 2021

In mid-October, WHO created a team of 26 experts to continue the search for the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team will aim to establish a new global framework for conducting studies on “the origins of emerging pathogens of epidemic and pandemic potential,” including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The new coronavirus has killed more than 4.9 million people, caused a total of 246 million cases and has undermined the global economy since it was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.