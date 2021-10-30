Who will present No Limite? 5 suggestions to command the reality in 2022

Globo decided this week that André Marques will not lead the new season of No Limite in 2022. The network said that it will soon announce who will have the mission to present the reality. Marques will dedicate himself in the coming weeks to The Voice Brasil, replacing Tiago Leifert and, in February, to The Voice+. But who could introduce the survival program?

There are names in Globo itself capable of holding the fire. One of them is Marcos Mion himself, who is involved with the Caldeirão news for the next season, and Túnel do Amor, which will debut on Multishow soon. For this to happen, a maneuver would have to be made by the station itself.

O on the small screen lists four other possible names that are giving “soup” on the Rio channel itself. After all, it would be hard to resist an invitation to switch to entertainment, to have more exposure and the opportunity to make No Limite a success again, unlike this year. Check out:

Thiago Oliveira

The journalist who won Ana Maria Braga’s heart could be a good bet for Globo. With good physical and charismatic vigor, Thiago has been working in the area since 2006. He has been working at Grupo Globo since 2014 and on open TV, he began to appear on Hora 1, in 2018, practically at dawn. Currently, he is in Esporte Espetacular and Mais Você. With good moves and flexibility, presenting No Limite would certainly be a mission he would take from the letter.

Barbara Rabbit

Vitória’s Espírito Santo also has attributes that can make her a presenter of No Limite. At Grupo Globo since 2013 and on open TV since 2018 with Central na Copa, the journalist is currently also in charge of Esporte Espetacular. With a regulated life and physical exercises, Barbara would calmly withstand the heat of the Brazilian northeast and the pressure of presenting a reality show the size of No Limite. Why not?

Lucas Gutierrez

Another member of Esporte Espetacular, Lucas Gutierrez grew up little by little in Grupo Globo. At the beginning of his career on SporTV, he presented programs such as É Gol, Tá na Área and Fala Muito. In the middle of the week, he also appears at Segue o Jogo alongside Paulo Nunes and in 15 minutes, he manages to imprint his style. Bárbara Coelho’s duo, it is clear that either of them would have the clout for even greater responsibility.

Carol Barcellos

Like Barbara and Thiago, Carol is full of energy on a daily basis. Always posting her running and physical exercise routine, Carol Barcellos has been at Globo for a longer time, practically for 17 years. She came to command Planeta Extremo, which was a picture of Fantástico in 2013 and two years later became a solo show. In addition to this, he stood out in the presentation of paintings such as Fôlego Máximo and Meu Treino, by Esporte Espetacular. What would a No Limit for her?

Marcos Mion

The current owner of the Caldeirão was hor-concour before André Marques was announced at No Limite in 2021. For him to get the post in 2022, Globo would have to do a maneuver, such as leaving a front of programs recorded on Saturdays, so that he could spend a few days in northeastern Brazil. Mion is still a good name and it would be Globo’s opportunity to do what the public asked. But with so many good names on hand, competition would be tough.