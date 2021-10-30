Why don’t Macs have a touchscreen or Face ID? Executives Respond – MacMagazine

The new ones MacBooks Pro are already among us — which means, of course, that we already have interviews from Apple executives talking about the new machines.

But Joanna Stern, of Wall Street Journal, went even further: the reporter published her complete review of the new machines and, in the same article, brought an interview with John Ternus, senior vice president of hardware engineering, and Tom Boger, vice president of product marketing for Mac and iPad. And, in addition to discussions about the new MacBook Pro itself, Stern touched on a number of topics pertaining to the Mac world in general.

One issue soon surfaced: according to Stern, it’s impossible to look at the notch of the new Apple laptops and not think that all that space could house the components of an eventual face ID. According to Boger, however, this is not in Apple’s plans — and the reason is simply in the laptop’s format:

Touch ID is more convenient [no Mac] because your hands are already on the keyboard.

Agree or not, the fact is that facial recognition technologies are still rare in the world of portable computers. On the other hand, a feature that has been basically consolidated for many years in the world of Windows (and Chromebooks) is that of machines with touch screens — something Apple has never done and apparently still has no plans to do.

According to Ternus, the reason for this is the iPad — and the fact that the company still prefers to keep the two lines (Mac and iPad) well separated:

We already make the best touch-sensitive computer in the world, which is the iPad. It is fully optimized for this. And the Mac is fully optimized for indirect control. We never found any reason to change it.

Executives also admitted, in some ways, that the return of several ports that had disappeared in recent versions of the MacBook Pro — MagSafe, HDMI, SD card reader — was a case of Apple simply listening to its customers and understanding what their needs are. of each target audience of the company. They also recognized that, in order to return these features to the machines, they had to be made “a little thicker and a little heavier”.

Finally, Stern asked Boger and Ternus if there were any plans to build a Water Resistant MacBook. The response wasn’t very encouraging either: “This isn’t something that’s on many people’s wish lists,” said Boger.

OK then…

