Wife convinces husband he has Alzheimer’s and steals $600,000 in 20 years

A 63-year-old elderly woman was arrested for fraud in Connecticut, USA, on Monday, the 27th, after convincing her husband that he had Alzheimer’s to steal from him for 20 years. According to US police, Donna Marino took US$600,000 (R$3.38 million) from the victim.

The “WFSB” broadcaster reported that she was accused of first-degree theft and third-degree forgery, for having forged the spouse’s signature on documents, pension checks, agreements and social security, in addition to having pawned some belongings, such as jewelry and rare coins.

In testimony, the accused explained that she deceived her husband with a false diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, believing that this would prevent him from going to the bank and discovering that he had a low balance. As for the money, she said she used it to defray the expenses of her relatives.

When her husband questioned her about the illness, Donna just replied that he didn’t remember the doctor’s appointment. The man ended up believing because his mother suffered from this illness, which could affect him too.

Suspicions that something was wrong surfaced in 2019 after the victim’s daughter, identified as Elena, observed her father’s credit ratings. However, a complaint was brought to the police only in March 2020, when the man reported that Donna had controlled his savings since 1999. Investigators then verified that the woman deposited his money in a bank account she kept secret. They further discovered that Donna used a power of attorney to defraud her income tax return in the victim’s name.

“He thinks about it every now and then, he just can’t believe the trauma,” said Elena, who took her father to the state of Florida, where she lives. “He suffers”.