Will gasoline price go down in SC? Understand the ICMS freeze on fuels

Tribute is one of the five variables that influence the value of gasoline in Brazil; freeze will last three months

How is the price of gasoline in Santa Catarina with the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) freezing? Questioning is inevitable in the face of the new measure adopted by the government of SC and other Brazilian states. Mainly with an exponential increase in the product weighing on the pocket.

The decision taken by Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy) comes into force on November 1st, just when a strike is due to break out among truck drivers throughout Brazil. One of the flags is the change in fuel pricing policy to reduce diesel fluctuation. The accumulated increase in gasoline already exceeds 73% in 2021.

Despite the efforts of the agency, chaired by the Ministry of Economy and which brings together the States, the change has a slight impact on the price. That’s because ICMS is just one of the five variables that influence the price of fuel. Among the “slices” that influence the value of the bomb, the tribute is not even the most predominant.

ICMS is a state tax on goods and rates vary by state. It focuses on the value of the fuel: that is, if the PMPF rate (Weighted Average Price for the Final Consumer) increases, the tax also increases. With the freeze, ICMS will only be calculated on the current value. The measure will last for 90 days (until the end of January).

Impact

As shown in the Altair Magagnin column, ICMS corresponds to around 26.6% of the price of gasoline. What weighs most in the pocket are Petrobras’ price readjustments, which correspond to approximately 34.05% of the amount paid. Other variables have smaller impacts on price, such as distribution (11.7%), cost of ethanol (15.9) and other taxes (11.7%).

Compared to other states, in Santa Catarina the impact will be the smallest since the ICMS rate on gasoline is 25%, one of the lowest percentages in Brazil. In short, for 90 days, Santa Catarina will charge ICMS equal to a quarter of the current value of the gasoline

The readjustments caused by the price policy adopted by Petrobrás are the ones that most interfere in the value registered in the pumps. The increases are mainly due to the variation in the dollar and the increase in the price of a barrel of oil. In other words, people from Santa Catarina should still feel the price rise in their pockets.

According to Joel Fernandes, vice-president of Sindópolis (Florianópolis Mineral Fuel Retail Trade Union), the measure is positive for service stations as long as it interferes in the final value of the product and not in the so-called “target value” – quantity paid for the product before of sale and corrected thereafter according to price fluctuations.

goal

The ICMS freeze is seen more as a policy response than actually an effective measure to reduce the price. President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly blamed the states for rising prices.

In addition, a bill was approved in the Chamber of Deputies establishing a fixed amount for the collection of ICMS, a topic that is resisted by the representatives. The subject is now being processed in the Federal Senate.

Governments believe that the approval of the project was a political rather than an economic response, which will not solve the problem of high fuel prices. Confaz criticized the project and points out that the States will lose R$24 billion in revenue annually.

In Santa Catarina, the State Finance Department has already considered freezing the ICMA. Now the folder is studying charging ICMS after the sale of fuel. Today, the tax is applied before.