With a doubt in the middle, Mancini defines Rafinha’s replacement and has an experienced defender’s return against Palmeiras

With some important absences due to suspension for this Sunday’s game, at 4 pm, at the Arena, against Palmeiras, coach Vagner Mancini had the entire week to test alternatives and train Grêmio, who won’t have Rafinha for the third yellow card. The experienced Bruno Cortez is returning to the team, as well as the recovered defender Pedro Geromel.

Rarely on the field this season, the historic and champion duo between Geromel and Kannemann can again be seen in the match against the São Paulo, which Mancini has a doubt in midfield: Lucas Silva or Jean Pyerre.

If he chooses the former, he will play in a more closed system with three defensive midfielders – something quite seen in Felipão’s days at the club. If they keep Jean Pyerre, who started against Juventude and Atlético-GO, Grêmio will continue in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The probable Grêmio lineup has Brenno; Vanderson, Pedro Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez; Thiago Santos, Villasanti and Lucas Silva (Jean Pyerre); Alisson, Diego Souza and Douglas Costa.

Besides Rafinha, Ferreira, Paulo Miranda, Borja and Luiz Fernando are unavailable for this game. Grêmio is in 19th place with 26 points and calculates they need six victories in the remaining 12 games to escape relegation.