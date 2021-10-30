With a new rise in fuels, a liter of gasoline can cost up to R$7.88, says ANP

RIO — The prices of gasoline, diesel and bottled gas rose again this week, according to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).
According to the ANP, the maximum price of gasoline found at gas stations in Brazil is already close to R$ 8. This week, the price per liter is already sold for an unprecedented R$ 7,889 — the case of Rio Grande do Sul.
The liter of gasoline, on average, rose from R$6.361 last week to R$6.562 this week. That’s a 3.1% increase. In the year, the advance on the pump reaches 46.37%.
In diesel, the increase was 4.5%, from R$4.983 to R$5.211. Thus, it accumulates an increase of 44.5% since January.
Bottled gas rose from R$ 101.96 to R$ 102.04, an increase of 0.07%. In the year, the increase is 36.5%.
From the barrel to the pump:As the price of a liter of gasoline reached R$7
This Friday, amid pressure and threats of strike by truck drivers, the states announced that they will freeze the ICMS that is levied on prices charged at service stations, in an attempt to ease the transfers to consumers of Petrobras’ increases in refineries.
In a virtual press conference this Friday, the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, said he does not feel pressured by increases in fuel prices. Yesterday, the state-owned company disclosed net income of R$ 31.1 billion in the third quarter.
The executive, who said that the company does not pursue profit for profit, spoke again that Petrobras “does not control” oil prices, which were affected by the effect of the pandemic. He also stated that there are laws in Brazil that establish how Petrobras should act.
On Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro stated during a broadcast on his social networks that Petrobras cannot provide high profits as it has been, resuming the discourse that the company must have a social bias.
After announcing that it will anticipate a total of R$ 63.4 billion in dividends to shareholders for fiscal year 2021, Petrobras expects to raise this amount even further in the fourth quarter of this year.
Last Monday, Petrobras announced a fuel adjustment at the refinery. Gasoline rose 7% and diesel, 9%. As a result, gasoline has already accumulated an increase of 73% in the year and diesel, 65.3%.