With a new rise in fuels, a liter of gasoline can cost up to R$7.88, says ANP

RIO — The prices of gasoline, diesel and bottled gas rose again this week, according to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

According to the ANP, the maximum price of gasoline found at gas stations in Brazil is already close to R$ 8. This week, the price per liter is already sold for an unprecedented R$ 7,889 — the case of Rio Grande do Sul.

The liter of gasoline, on average, rose from R$6.361 last week to R$6.562 this week. That’s a 3.1% increase. In the year, the advance on the pump reaches 46.37%.

In diesel, the increase was 4.5%, from R$4.983 to R$5.211. Thus, it accumulates an increase of 44.5% since January.

Bottled gas rose from R$ 101.96 to R$ 102.04, an increase of 0.07%. In the year, the increase is 36.5%.

From the barrel to the pump:As the price of a liter of gasoline reached R$7

This Friday, amid pressure and threats of strike by truck drivers, the states announced that they will freeze the ICMS that is levied on prices charged at service stations, in an attempt to ease the transfers to consumers of Petrobras’ increases in refineries.

In a virtual press conference this Friday, the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, said he does not feel pressured by increases in fuel prices. Yesterday, the state-owned company disclosed net income of R$ 31.1 billion in the third quarter.

The executive, who said that the company does not pursue profit for profit, spoke again that Petrobras “does not control” oil prices, which were affected by the effect of the pandemic. He also stated that there are laws in Brazil that establish how Petrobras should act.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Petrobras sold the Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), located in the Recôncavo Baiano, and seven other refining units, to an Arab fund for US$ 1.6 billion. Photo: Geraldo Kosinski / Agência O Globo The first refinery in Brazil, RLAM completed 70 years about to be sold. The unit has a production capacity of 333,000 barrels/day. Photo: Saulo Cruz / MME Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST) started operations in 2014. It is located in the Industrial Port Complex of Suape, 45 km away from Recife, in Pernambuco. Photo: Wilton Junior / Agência O Globo RNEST has a processing capacity of 230,000 barrels of oil per day. In this unit, petroleum products are produced, such as naphtha, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Photo: Reproduction/Petrobras website The Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (Repar), in Paraná, has a processing capacity of 33 thousand m³ of oil per day. According to sources, the groups Ultra, owner of the Ipiranga gas stations, and Raízen, an association of Cosan and Shell, are interested in the purchase. Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Located in the municipality of Araucária, Paraná, Repar is responsible for approximately 12% of the national production of petroleum products, including diesel, gasoline, LPG, coke, asphalt, and propylene Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap) is installed in an area of ​​580 hectares in the municipality of Canoas (RS) in Rio Grande do Sul. Photo: Disclosure Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX) is located in São Mateus do Sul (PR) on one of the world’s largest shale reserves Photo: Disclosure The Gabriel Passos Refinery (Regap), in Betim, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte (MG), was inaugurated on March 30, 1968, with an initial capacity of 7,200 m³/day. Today, its processing capacity is 24 thousand m³/day or 150 thousand bbl/day Photo: Ramon Bitencourt / O Tempo The Isaac Sabbá Refinery (Reman) was inaugurated on January 3, 1957 and is located on the left bank of the Rio Negro, in Manaus, state of Amazonas. On May 31, 1974, it was incorporated into the Petrobras System Photo: Reproduction The Northeast Lubricants and Derivatives Refinery (Lubnor), in Ceará, is one of the leaders in the production of asphalt in Brazil, being responsible for about 10% of the product’s production in the country. Photo: Disclosure

On Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro stated during a broadcast on his social networks that Petrobras cannot provide high profits as it has been, resuming the discourse that the company must have a social bias.

After announcing that it will anticipate a total of R$ 63.4 billion in dividends to shareholders for fiscal year 2021, Petrobras expects to raise this amount even further in the fourth quarter of this year.

Last Monday, Petrobras announced a fuel adjustment at the refinery. Gasoline rose 7% and diesel, 9%. As a result, gasoline has already accumulated an increase of 73% in the year and diesel, 65.3%.